George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for the seventh time

George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for 2023. Picture: Getty/Global

By Tom Eames

George Michael has come out on top once again in Smooth's All Time Top 500 for 2024!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

George Michael won out with 'Careless Whisper', making it the sixth year in a row for the late singer, and seventh year in total.

Queen equalled last year at number two with 'Bohemian Rhapsody', while George again appeared in third place with 'A Different Corner'.

After more than 60,000 votes from the public in Smooth’s All Time Top 500 – our annual countdown of the nation’s favourite songs, which were revealed on air across the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The full countdown is available to listen to on catch-up anytime on Global Player – the home of Smooth.

Smooth's Untold Stories: When George Michael spotted the love of his life

Music icon Tina Turner – the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll – who passed away in May last year, has five songs in the chart. Her cover version of 'The Best' is her highest-placed song, jumping 30 places to number 27 – its best-ever position.

Sinéad O'Connor’s powerful 1990 version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U', which reached number one in 14 countries, is one of the chart’s highest climbers, up 87 places to number 12. The singer died in July 2023.

Having recently celebrated 50 years since they burst onto the world stage by winning the Eurovision Song Contest, ABBA is the most popular group. Björn, Benny, Agnetha and Frida have 13 entries in Smooth’s All Time Top 500, led by 'Dancing Queen' at number nine – up one place from last year – and The Winner Takes It All at number 32.

Whitney Houston is the UK’s most popular female artist, with 12 songs in the countdown. Her iconic version of 'I Will Always Love You' is her highest-placed song in Smooth’s All Time Top 500, at number 10.

Smooth's Untold Stories: Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Following the release of their biopics this year, the music of Bob Marley and Amy Winehouse is also enjoying a big resurgence. Five Bob Marley songs are in Smooth’s All Time Top 500, with 'Three Little Birds' up 100 places to number 84, plus re-entries for 'One Love' (251) and 'Could You Be Loved' (365). Amy Winehouse’s smash hit 'Back to Black' has jumped from number 197 to 50, while 'Valerie' is up 144 places to number 100.

The full top 20 is: