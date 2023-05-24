Legendary singer Tina Turner dies, aged 83

24 May 2023, 19:48 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 20:36

Tina Turner
Tina Turner. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Soul singer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

Tina Turner had been battling a number of health issues in recent years including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her representatives said in a statement.

"There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

The singer sold over 100 million records, earned 12 Grammy Awards nominations, three Grammy Hall of Fame awards, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also the first black artist and the first female to be on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Born on November 26, 1939, in rural Tennessee, Tina Turner's parents, Floyd and Zelma Bullock, were sharecroppers. The couple separated in the 50s resulting in Tina and her sisters Alline and Evelyn going to live with their maternal grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee.

RIP #TinaTurner 💜

When Tina was just 16-years-old she moved to St.Louis, Missouri where in 1956 she met Ike Turner and started performing with his band Kings of Rhythm. The pair pictured in 1960
When Tina was just 16-years-old she moved to St.Louis, Missouri where in 1956 she met Ike Turner and started performing with his band Kings of Rhythm. The pair pictured in 1960. Picture: Getty
Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their son and step-sons in circa 1972. Clockwise from bottom left: Michael Turner, Ike Turner, Jr., Ike Turner, Craig Hill, Ronnie Turner. (
Ike & Tina Turner pose for a portrait with their son and step-sons in circa 1972. Clockwise from bottom left: Michael Turner, Ike Turner, Jr., Ike Turner, Craig Hill, Ronnie Turner. (. Picture: Getty

When Tina was just 16-years-old she moved to St.Louis, Missouri where in 1956 she met Ike Turner and started performing with his band Kings of Rhythm.

Tina Turner's real name was Anna Mae Bullock and she had begun her career performing under the name Little Ann, until Ike Turner persuaded her to change it to Tina Turner, so the duo could perform together as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

The pair were married from 1962 - 1978 and have two singles inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, 'River Deep – Mountain High' and 'Proud Mary' and in 2015 Rolling Stone ranked them No. 2 on its list of the 20 Greatest Duos of All Time.

Following her decision to file for divorce 1976, she launched what became known as "one of the greatest comebacks in music history".
Following her decision to file for divorce 1976, Turner launched what became known as "one of the greatest comebacks in music history". Picture: Getty
Her 1984 multi-platinum album Private Dancer was a big hit around the world, and she quickly became one of the best-selling artists of all time. Pictured at Wembley in 1987.
Her 1984 multi-platinum album Private Dancer was a big hit around the world, and she quickly became one of the best-selling artists of all time. Pictured at Wembley in 1987. Picture: Getty

However all was not well between the two, with Tina later reporting severe emotional and mental throughout the marriage, and following her decision to file for divorce 1976, she launched what became known as "one of the greatest comebacks in music history".

Her 1984 multi-platinum album Private Dancer was a big hit around the world, and she quickly became one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Selling over 20 million copies and earning Tina three Grammy Awards, the song 'What's Love Got To Do With It' and a cover of the Bonnie Tyler hit 'The Best (Simply The Best)' in 1989, put her on the map.

Tina also acted in the films Tommy, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Last Action Hero, and her 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, brought her story to even more fans.

Mel Gibson and Tina Turner on the set of 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' in 1979
Mel Gibson and Tina Turner on the set of 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' in 1979. Picture: Getty

TINA (2021) Official Trailer | HBO

Tina and Ike Turner had two biological sons Ronald Renelle Turner and Craig Raymond Turner and Tina adopted two of Ike's other children Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner and raised them as her own.

Tragically, Craig Turner was found dead in June 2018 when he was 59-years-old an in 2022, her son Ronnie died aged 62.

In 1986 Turner met her second husband German-born Erwin Bach, when he was sent by record label EMI to collect the star at Heathrow Airport.

Tina and Erwin married in a civil ceremony in July 2013, and in 2016 he famously donated a kidney to save her life after Tina suffered from intestinal cancer and kidney failure.

Tina moved to Europe in the early nineties and lived a quiet life with Erwin on the banks of Lake Zurich, Switzerland for over 20 years.

Tina Turner and husband Erwin Bach in 2005
Tina Turner and husband Erwin Bach in 2005. Picture: Getty

More from Tina Turner

See more More from Tina Turner

Tina Turner's greatest songs

Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

Tina Turner and husband Erwin Bach

How Tina Turner's husband donated an organ to save her because 'he didn't want another woman'
Tina Turner struggled with her career in the late 1970s

How Tina Turner went from working as a cleaner in 1976 to the world's biggest popstar in 1984
Tina Turner

Tina Turner facts: Singer's real name, husband, children and more revealed

Tina Turner and Mick Jagger at Live Aid

Tina Turner reveals she always had a crush on Mick Jagger

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Whigfield in 1994 and 2023

Where is Whigfield now? 'Saturday Night' singer's age, songs and career explained

Music

Karen Carpenter died of heart failure in 1983 at the age of just 32 after battling anorexia nervosa for most of her adult life.

Inside Karen Carpenter’s final ever performance and days leading to her tragic death

Carpenters

Queen covered John Lennon's peace anthem 'Imagine' at a concert in Frankfurt only days after his shocking murder.

Listen to Queen's poignant rendition of 'Imagine' only days after John Lennon's death

Queen

Trudie Styler's favourite Sting song is an unexpected choice.

Sting reveals which of his songs wife Trudie Styler loves the most

Sting

Rolf Harris at the High Court

Rolf Harris dies, aged 93

TV & Film