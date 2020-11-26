Tina Turner facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children and more revealed

On Air Now
Known for her amazing singing voice and charisma on stage, here we bring you everything you need to know about the incredible Tina Turner.
Tina Turner was born on November 26, 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee. She celebrated her 81st birthday in 2020.
Her parents Floyd and Zelma Bullock, who worked as sharecroppers, separated in the early '50s and Tina went to live with her grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee.
When she was 16 she moved to St.Louis, Missouri where in 1956 she met Ike Turner in 1956 and started performing with his band Kings of Rhythm.
Tina Turner's real name is Anna Mae Bullock.
She started out performing under the name Little Ann, until her partner Ike Turner persuaded her to change it to Tina Turner when they performed together as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.
Rumour has it that Ike trade marked the name so that he could replace her with another singer if she ever decided to stop performing with the band.
After breaking away from her relationship with Ike and launching herself as a solo singer, her 1984 album Private Dancer became a worldwide hit.
Selling over 20 million copies and earning Tina three Grammy Awards, the song 'What's Love Got To Do With It' put her on the map.
Other signature songs by Tina include a cover of the Bonnie Tyler hit 'The Best (Simply The Best)' in 1989, 'Proud Mary' and 'River Deep-Mountain High'.
Tina Turner has sold 200 million records throughout her career and she is reportedly has earned a net worth of $270 million.
Tina retired in 2007 after her last tour, telling Gayle King in June 2019, “I got on that plane … I took a deep breath, and I said, ‘It’s over.’ I really felt like it’s over. And I’m glad it’s over. And I went home.”
Tina Turner was married to Ike Turner for 16 years until they divorced in 1978.
The couple had two biological sons Ronald Renelle Turner and Craig Raymond Turner and Tina adopted two of Ike's other children Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner and raised them as her own.
Tragically, Craig Turner was found dead in June 2018 when he was 59-years-old.
Erwin and I have been together for over 30 years and he still writes me love letters – isn’t that romantic? This letter is part of my big Birthday Book, because Erwin and I wanted to share our love with you. I am so lucky to have him by my side. I’m curious – what makes you happy? Discover more special inserts like this in the new “That’s my Life – The Tina Turner Birthday Collectible” (link in bio). #thatsmylife #tinacollectible #tina80years #tinaturnerrocks Photo: Charlie Gates @gatescharlie
Tina has been in a relationship with German-born Erwin Bach since 1986, when he was sent by record label EMI to collect the star at Heathrow Airport.
After 27-years together, Tina and Erwin married in a civil ceremony on the banks of Lake Zurich in Switzerland in July 2013.
In 2018, Tina Turner revealed in her 2018 book My Love Story that she had suffered life-threatening health issues in recent years.
In 2013, three weeks after her wedding to Erwin Bach, she had a stroke, and needed to learn to walk again.
In 2016, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She had homeopathic remedies to treat her high blood pressure, that led to damage to her kidneys and kidney failure. Her chances of receiving a kidney were low, and she was told to start dialysis treatment.
Later, Bach offered to donate a kidney for her transplant, and Tina had kidney transplant surgery on April 7, 2017.
