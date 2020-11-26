Tina Turner facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children and more revealed

26 November 2020, 11:42

Tina Turner
Tina Turner. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Known for her amazing singing voice and charisma on stage, here we bring you everything you need to know about the incredible Tina Turner.

  1. How old is Tina Turner and where is she from?

    Tina Turner. Picture: Getty

    Tina Turner was born on November 26, 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee. She celebrated her 81st birthday in 2020.

    Her parents Floyd and Zelma Bullock, who worked as sharecroppers, separated in the early '50s and Tina went to live with her grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee.

    Tina Turner reflects on 'second chance at life' after turning 80

    When she was 16 she moved to St.Louis, Missouri where in 1956 she met Ike Turner in 1956 and started performing with his band Kings of Rhythm.

  2. What is Tina Turner's real name?

    Tina Turner's real name is Anna Mae Bullock.

    She started out performing under the name Little Ann, until her partner Ike Turner persuaded her to change it to Tina Turner when they performed together as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

    Tina Turner at 80: Simply her best songs ever

    Rumour has it that Ike trade marked the name so that he could replace her with another singer if she ever decided to stop performing with the band.

  3. What are Tina Turner's most famous songs?

    After breaking away from her relationship with Ike and launching herself as a solo singer, her 1984 album Private Dancer became a worldwide hit.

    Tina Turner's greatest songs ever, ranked

    Selling over 20 million copies and earning Tina three Grammy Awards, the song 'What's Love Got To Do With It' put her on the map.

    Other signature songs by Tina include a cover of the Bonnie Tyler hit 'The Best (Simply The Best)' in 1989, 'Proud Mary' and 'River Deep-Mountain High'.

    Elton John's 15 greatest duets ever, from Tina Turner to George Michael to Alan Partridge

    Tina Turner has sold 200 million records throughout her career and she is reportedly has earned a net worth of $270 million.

    Tina retired in 2007 after her last tour, telling Gayle King in June 2019, “I got on that plane … I took a deep breath, and I said, ‘It’s over.’ I really felt like it’s over. And I’m glad it’s over. And I went home.”

  4. Who is Tina Turner's husband and does she have any children?

    Tina Turner was married to Ike Turner for 16 years until they divorced in 1978.

    The couple had two biological sons Ronald Renelle Turner and Craig Raymond Turner and Tina adopted two of Ike's other children Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner and raised them as her own.

    Tina Turner opens up about her son's tragic death: "I have no idea what pulled him down"

    Tragically, Craig Turner was found dead in June 2018 when he was 59-years-old.

    Tina has been in a relationship with German-born Erwin Bach since 1986, when he was sent by record label EMI to collect the star at Heathrow Airport.

    After 27-years together, Tina and Erwin married in a civil ceremony on the banks of Lake Zurich in Switzerland in July 2013.

  5. What illness did Tina Turner have?

    In 2018, Tina Turner revealed in her 2018 book My Love Story that she had suffered life-threatening health issues in recent years.

    In 2013, three weeks after her wedding to Erwin Bach, she had a stroke, and needed to learn to walk again.

    In 2016, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She had homeopathic remedies to treat her high blood pressure, that led to damage to her kidneys and kidney failure. Her chances of receiving a kidney were low, and she was told to start dialysis treatment.

    Later, Bach offered to donate a kidney for her transplant, and Tina had kidney transplant surgery on April 7, 2017.

