Tina Turner facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children and more revealed

Known for her amazing singing voice and charisma on stage, here we bring you everything you need to know about the incredible Tina Turner.

How old is Tina Turner and where is she from? Tina Turner. Picture: Getty Tina Turner was born on November 26, 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee. She celebrated her 81st birthday in 2020. Her parents Floyd and Zelma Bullock, who worked as sharecroppers, separated in the early '50s and Tina went to live with her grandmother in Nutbush, Tennessee. Tina Turner reflects on 'second chance at life' after turning 80 When she was 16 she moved to St.Louis, Missouri where in 1956 she met Ike Turner in 1956 and started performing with his band Kings of Rhythm.

What is Tina Turner's real name? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:50am PDT Tina Turner's real name is Anna Mae Bullock. She started out performing under the name Little Ann, until her partner Ike Turner persuaded her to change it to Tina Turner when they performed together as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Tina Turner at 80: Simply her best songs ever Rumour has it that Ike trade marked the name so that he could replace her with another singer if she ever decided to stop performing with the band.