Girl, 9, with 'huge voice' wins Golden Buzzer with cover of Tina Turner's 'River Deep Mountain High'

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Judge Heidi Klum was so moved by her performance on Tuesday's show (July 2) that she awarded the youngster a coveted Golden Buzzer, instantly sending her through to the live shows.

After appearing on stage, according to Simon Cowell, 'Like an angel' in a ruffled party dress and hair tied up in a bow, Pranysqa shocked the audience when she transformed into the embodiment of a powerful 1960s rockstar.

Pranysqa went on to say he had chosen the song because Tina Turner, alongside Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin, is one of her favourite artists.

"I always just love singing. It makes me feel happy. Even when I was four years old, I would pretend that I have a microphone, and I would sing like I’m singing to the whole world," she explained.

"My grandma always tells me to sing my heart out and that one day I would have a big stage," she said, adding: "My dream is coming true. I can’t believe it."

Pranysqa gave a rabble-rousing performance, her incredibly powerful voice filling the stage, before the judges jumped to their feet to give her a standing ovation.

"My Gosh", said Simon after her performance, with Heidi adding: "I did not expect that."

"We expect a lot of things, but I did not expect that. And you know what I am going to do now because I honestly don't want to hear what Howie, Simon, or Sofia has to say?"

"Really?" Simon interrupted.

"I want you to call your grandmother and say that Heidi Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for you," Heidi said.

As an overwhelmed Pranysqa started crying, and golden confetti rained down, Klum ran on stage, saying to the young girl "Congratulations, you deserve it!"

Released in 1966 by Tina Turner, 'River Deep - Mountain High' is considered one of the greatest songs of all time and producer Phil Spector's best-ever songs, thanks to his unique 'Wall of Sound' technique.

Spector was aware of Ike Turner's controlling attitude in the studio, and he came up with an unusual contract, the album and single would be credited to 'Ike & Tina Turner', but Ike was paid $20,000 to stay away from the studio, with only Tina's vocals being used on the record.

The song became a hit again after the revival of Tina Turner's career in the 1980s, and 'River Deep - Mountain High' was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

It's the second time Heidi has sent a contestant through to the Season 19 live shows, after she gave her first Golden Buzzer to School Janitor, Richard Goodall, for his powerful cover of Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin''.

The 55-year-old from Indiana entered the competition with the encouragement of the children at the school he works at.

"The kids would hear me sing, and they tell me that I've got talent," he explained. "That's why I'm here. That's why I got on a plane."

Richard then proceeded to sing the famous Journey song, as the camera panned to Simon Cowell as his mouth dropped open.

Pranysqa Mishra Receives The GOLDEN BUZZER for "River Deep - Mountain High" | Auditions | AGT 2024

"Richard, you are my hero," Cowell said after his performance.

"Richard, Richard, Richard, you knocked me off my feet," said judge Heidi Klum.

"I mean, we all had the best time with you up there on that stage. I really, really feel something when I see you up there and hear you up there, and now this is what I'm going to do for you because I love you."

Heidi then stood up and pressed the Golden Buzzer, causing Richard to break down in tears on stage.

"I’ve never even been on plane,” he said as golden confetti rained down on him. “This was not on my radar to come to California, this was a dream come true."