Someone found Simon Cowell's first TV appearance and it's absolute gold

22 January 2021, 13:05 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 14:47

In extraordinary footage from 1987, Simon Cowell and his flatmate appear on Right To Reply to criticise sex scenes on a TV show that they watched "after a night out".
Simon Cowell appeared on TV show 'Right To Reply' after writing in to complain about 'boring' sex scenes on a TV show.

Simon Cowell is famous as one of the most successful TV entrepreneurs of all time, but the brains behind The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent was once a disgruntled TV guest who was complaining about a late-night programme.

The clip from the Channel 4 programme shows a 28-year-old Simon Cowell in an '80s t-shirt and his trademark bouffant hair as he admonishes the producers of TV show The Singing Detective.

"If you&squot;re going to talk about sex, you might as well make it at least informative and interesting," the youngster said.
Viewers of the video couldn't believe their eyes and agreed the clip gave an insight into the beginnings of Simon Cowell's future public persona.
"If you're going to talk about sex, you might as well make it informative and interesting," the youngster said.

"Instead of encouraging people to talk about sex, it probably encouraged a lot of people to either fall asleep or turn off," he remarked, in the dry manner the world would become to know so well.

Viewers of the video couldn't believe their eyes and agreed the clip gave an insight into the beginnings of Simon Cowell's future public persona.

"He’s really had that attitude since the BEGINNING huh??", one Youtube viewer said.

Another commentator wrote: "It was hard to imagine a young Simon Cowell until now."

"He holds his pen the same way, he talks the same way, he smiles the same way, his body language is the same, he criticises things. He's the exact same person," mused another.

Simon Cowell has become a successful record producer and TV judge and he owns and runs Syco Entertainment; the record label, talent agency, TV and film production company behind The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent
Since his rise to fame, Simon Cowell has become a successful record producer and TV judge and he owns and runs Syco Entertainment; the record label, talent agency, TV and film production company behind The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

In 2020, Simon Cowell had to announce he could not take part in filming BGT as he recovered from breaking his back in a nasty bike injury.

Ashley Banjo, who won Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with dance troupe Diversity, stepped in as a judge on the smash hit TV series, which saw comedian Jon Courtenay crowned the 2020 winner.

