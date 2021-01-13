Ashley Banjo facts: Dancing on Ice star's wife, brother, height and career revealed

Ashley has also been a judge on Dancing on Ice since 2018.

He was also a judge on the Sky1 talent show Got to Dance and co-presenter of the game show Can't Touch This.

He is the leader of dance troupe Diversity, who won the third series of Britain's Got Talent , beating Susan Boyle in the final in 2009.

Ashley Banjo wife and children: Is he married?

Ashley Banjo has been in a relationship with Francesca Abbott for many years. Francesca is a member of another dance troupe called Out of the Shadows.

They announced their engagement in 2014, and married a year later.

In October 2018, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

He said: “I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow. Especially this woman right here - my wife and my rock.

"You are going to be the best mum in the world. I’m so excited to see our little one grow up and if by any chance she wanted to be like her daddy and bust a few moves, I’ve already got the dancing shoes covered! Can’t wait to meet you little sweetie.”

They now have two children together: Rose, born 2018, and Micah, born 2020.