Ashley Banjo facts: Dancing on Ice star's wife, brother, height and career revealed

13 January 2021, 14:27

Ashley Banjo
Ashley Banjo. Picture: ITV

Ashley Banjo is one of the UK's most popular dancers, and he's now making a name for himself as a TV host.

The Diversity star returns as a judge on this year's series of Dancing on Ice alongside Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill and John Barrowman.

But where is he from and what is he most famous for? Here's all the big info about the talented star:

  1. Who is Ashley Banjo?

    Ashley Banjo is an English street dancer, choreographer and actor.

    He is the leader of dance troupe Diversity, who won the third series of Britain's Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in the final in 2009.

    He was also a judge on the Sky1 talent show Got to Dance and co-presenter of the game show Can't Touch This.

    Ashley has also been a judge on Dancing on Ice since 2018.

  2. Ashley Banjo wife and children: Is he married?

    View this post on Instagram

    I am so excited to finally share the news that we are having a baby!! Now the time has come to finally say this out loud I have no idea what to say! I don’t know if words alone can explain how full of joy and happiness we both are. It has been a more difficult journey to this point than most people know but we are now here with one of the most precious gifts in the world... A little girl! I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow. Especially this woman right here - my wife and my rock. You are going to be the best mum in the world. I’m so excited to see our little one grow up and if by any chance she wanted to be like her daddy and bust a few moves, I’ve already got the dancing shoes covered! Can’t wait to meet you little sweetie 🙏🏼🙌🏽😄❤️ #firstbaby #nextchapter #family

    A post shared by Ashley Banjo (@ashleybanjogram) on

    Ashley Banjo has been in a relationship with Francesca Abbott for many years. Francesca is a member of another dance troupe called Out of the Shadows.

    They announced their engagement in 2014, and married a year later.

    In October 2018, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

    He said: “I have so many strong and incredible women around me, I know she will have great examples to follow. Especially this woman right here - my wife and my rock.

    "You are going to be the best mum in the world. I’m so excited to see our little one grow up and if by any chance she wanted to be like her daddy and bust a few moves, I’ve already got the dancing shoes covered! Can’t wait to meet you little sweetie.”

    They now have two children together: Rose, born 2018, and Micah, born 2020.

  3. Ashley Banjo age: How old is he?

    Ashley Banjo was born on October 4, 1988.

    He celebrated his 32nd birthday in 2020.

  4. Ashley Banjo height: How tall is he?

    Ashley stands at a towering 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m).

  5. Ashley Banjo brother: Who is his famous sibling?

    Ashley set up Diversity with his younger brother Jordan Banjo.

    Jordan previously took part in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and currently hosts The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

