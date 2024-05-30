Brian McFadden facts: Westlife singer's wife, children, career and more revealed

30 May 2024, 12:37

Brian McFadden on Dancing on Ice
Brian McFadden is taking on Dancing on Ice this January 2019. Picture: ITV

By Tom Owen

Brian McFadden was one of the biggest popstars on the planet with the Westlife boys, before embarking on a solo career.

Here are all the big facts about the Irish singer and presenter including his relationships and his children:

  1. Who is Brian McFadden?

    Brian McFadden - Real to Me

    Brian is an Irish singer, songwriter and TV presenter, who first found fame in 1999 as a member of the Irish boy band Westlife.

    He quit the band in 2004, and later had a solo career for a number of years, including the UK number one 'Real to Me'.

    He moved to Australia, and was a judge on Australia's Got Talent. He has since presented a number of UK shows, including Who's Doing the Dishes?.

    The singer has also toured with former Boyzone singer Keith Duffy as BoyzLife.

  2. Brian McFadden age: How old is he?

    Brian was born on April 12, 1980. He celebrated his 44th birthday in 2024.

    He was born in Dublin, Ireland, and was raised Catholic by his parents.

    Brian's younger sister Susan is best known for playing Sandy in Grease at the Piccadilly Theatre and Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical at the Savoy Theatre in London's West End. She was also a member of the all-female Celtic music group, Celtic Woman.

  3. Brian McFadden wife and children: How big is his family?

    Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson in 2019
    Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson in 2019. Picture: Getty

    Brian McFadden married former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona in 2002.

    The couple have two daughters together, Molly and Lilly Sue. They divorced in 2006.

    He was then in a relationship with Australian singer and actress, Delta Goodrem, from 2004 to 2011.

    Brian met Irish model Vogue Williams, in 2011, and they married in 2012 in Florence, Italy. However, the couple separated in 2015 and she is now married to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews.

    In late 2019, Brian announced his engagement to physical education teacher Danielle Parkinson after three years of dating.

    The couple welcomed their daughter in May 2021.

  4. Brian McFadden height: How tall is he?

    Brian is 6ft 1 (185.4 cm) tall.

