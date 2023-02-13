Dancing on Ice pays tribute to George Michael and Robbie Williams on Icons week

13 February 2023, 10:09

By Mayer Nissim

A host of Icons old and new are celebrated with a skate through some massive hits.

As the weeks go by, the quality on Dancing on Ice keeps ramping up, with the contestants turning out increasingly impressive routines in their bid to keep skating for another week.

Last night was no exception, as the remaining couples gave it their all for Icons week (bar Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Kominias, as poor Siva was off sick with a chest infection).

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers were the unlucky eliminated couple after their routine to the Spice Girls' 'Spice Up Your Life.

What really grabbed our attention were the fine tributes paid to Icons of pop across the areas over the night.

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard edged through to next week's show, despite being in the bottom two after their ice dance to Wham!'s classic 'I'm Your Man', complete with Darren's cheeky "Choose Darren" T-shirt.

Also grabbing our attention was Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart's run-through Robbie Williams's massive 'Let Me Entertain You', with Nile sporting that Robbie outfit, Kiss-esque makeup and all

That performance ended up with Nile and Olivia topping the leaderboard for the week with an impressive 36.0 points

In second place with 34.0 points were Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty, who skated to Dusty Springfield's version of 'Take Another Little Piece of My Heart', first recorded by Erma Franklin and made famous by Janis Joplin.

Another major icon celebrated on the show was Elton John, with Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer doing their routine to the entirely-appropriate 'I'm Still Standing'.

The other iconic songs and performers featured on the show were Beyoncé's 'Halo' (The Vivienne and Colin Grafton) and Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' (Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon).

Dancing on Ice airs on Sunday nights on ITV.

