Dancing on Ice: Sally Dyvenor pays tribute to friend George Michael in special performance

14 February 2022, 11:17

By Tom Eames

Last night's Dancing on Ice featured a special tribute to one of pop's greatest icons: George Michael.

Coronation Street star Sally Dyvenor was tasked with performing a dance routine related to one of her most-loved things, and the actress chose George Michael.

Sally explained that she had met and become friends with George, after he popped by the Coronation Street set back in the day.

"He came and I showed him down Coronation Street," 58-year-old Sally said.

"I've been a fan of George Michael for many many years. He came along in the '80s and I instantly thought he was absolutely fantastic.

"More than anything, I want to do this justice and pull this off for George."

Sally then performed a routine to George's classic hit 'Faith' alongside dance partner Matt Evers, and received enough votes from the public to get through to next week on Dancing on Ice.

In 2014, George revealed that Coronation Street had helped him kick his drug habit.

"I've completely stopped. I have decided to change my life and I haven't touched it for well over a year and a half now," George told the Big Issue.

"I watch Corrie especially because it's more of a laugh. Even when life is tragic on Coronation Street, it's still funny."

