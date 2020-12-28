Myleene Klass facts: Smooth presenter's age, husband, children and career revealed

What is Myleene Klass best known for?

Myleene first found fame as a member of the pop group Hear'Say, who were created on one of the first reality TV shows, Popstars, in 2000. They released two studio albums and five singles.

Following the split, Myleene independently released two solo classical crossover albums in 2003 and 2007.

In recent years, Myleene has been a successful TV and radio presenter. She has hosted TV shows including Popstar to Operastar, BBQ Champ, The One Show and Loose Women.

In 2006, Myleene was a contestant on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in second place behind Matt Willis. She will appear in 2021's series of Dancing on Ice.

On the radio, she has presented shows on Smooth Radio since 2014. In 2020, she presented the daily 10am-1pm show while regular host Kate Garraway was looking after her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myleene also presents shows on Smooth's sister station Classic FM.