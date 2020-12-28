Myleene Klass facts: Smooth presenter's age, husband, children and career revealed

On Air Now
Early Breakfast with Gary King 4am - 6am
28 December 2020, 14:06
Myleene Klass has been a familiar face on TV and radio ever since she burst onto the scene in 2000, and appears as a contestant on Dancing on Ice for 2021.
You can hear Myleene every Saturday afternoon from 4-7pm on Smooth Radio, and here are all the important facts about the talented presenter and musician:
Myleene first found fame as a member of the pop group Hear'Say, who were created on one of the first reality TV shows, Popstars, in 2000. They released two studio albums and five singles.
Following the split, Myleene independently released two solo classical crossover albums in 2003 and 2007.
In recent years, Myleene has been a successful TV and radio presenter. She has hosted TV shows including Popstar to Operastar, BBQ Champ, The One Show and Loose Women.
In 2006, Myleene was a contestant on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in second place behind Matt Willis. She will appear in 2021's series of Dancing on Ice.
On the radio, she has presented shows on Smooth Radio since 2014. In 2020, she presented the daily 10am-1pm show while regular host Kate Garraway was looking after her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Myleene also presents shows on Smooth's sister station Classic FM.
Myleene was born on April 6, 1978. She celebrated her 42nd birthday in 2020.
She was born in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, to an Austrian father and a Filipino mother.
While at school, she spent her Saturdays studying singing at the Junior Department of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and later spent two years studying for her A-levels at East Coast College, and took a musical theatre course at the Royal Academy of Music, University of London.
In autumn 2020, Myleene announced that she was engaged to her fashion PR partner Simon Motson on the fifth anniversary of their first date.
The couple welcomed their first child together, Apollo, in August 2019.
Myleene also has two children named Ava (born 2007) and Hero (born 2011), from her first marriage.