Darius Campbell: Myleene Klass pays tribute to "kindest gentleman" Popstars co-star

17 August 2022, 14:59

Myleene Klass posted a photo with Darius and her Popstars co-stars
Myleene Klass posted a photo with Darius and her Popstars co-stars. Picture: Getty/Myleene Klass

By Tom Eames

Myleene Klass has paid tribute to her friend and former co-star Darius Campbell, after the singer's death at the age of 41.

It was confirmed yesterday (August 16) that Darius had passed away, after being found unresponsive at his flat in the US.

Darius first found fame back in 2000, when he appeared as a contestant on ITV's Popstars.

The show also starred Myleene Klass, who eventually landed a slot in the winning group, Hear'Say. Darius would return a year later in ITV's next show Pop Idol, where he finished in third place.

Smooth presenter Myleene has now paid tribute to Darius, saying: "Like everyone who has heard the shocking news of Darius’s death, I am devastated.

"I met Darius at a pivotal time in both of our lives. We were auditioning together for Popstars. Whilst the singing has been well documented, there’s so much people don’t know of him, like his immense generosity and kindness.

Myleene and Darius on the set of Popstars back in 2000
Myleene and Darius on the set of Popstars back in 2000. Picture: Myleene Klass

"At the end of the auditions, I remember Darius buying a huge bouquet of red roses and kindly distributing them, one by one to every person in the room as he knew how we were all feeling.

"We know how exceptionally talented he was but he also had the kindest, warmest demeanour, a true gentleman.

"He had that special magic about him which everyone gravitated towards. He made everyone smile and feel special and the dedication and love he had for his family was second to none.

"Darius, you were taken far too soon. Thank you for your friendship, your talent and your love."

Myleene and Darius later reunited in 2010, when she co-hosted ITV's Popstar to Operastar, which Darius went on to win.

Darius would go on to have a highly successful West End career, appearing in many shows such as Guys and Dolls and Chicago.

Meanwhile, Smooth's Jenni Falconer has also paid tribute to Darius, posting a throwback photo of the pair on stage together:

Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman and Gareth Gates have also paid tribute.

"I first saw Darius on television over 20 years ago and I got to know him really well," said Cowell.

"He was charismatic, funny and just a great person to be with."

Cowell added: "His passing, for someone so young, is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to his family and friends."

