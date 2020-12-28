Jenni Falconer facts: Smooth presenter's age, husband, children, career and more

Jenni Falconer is one of the most hardworking TV and radio presenters in the UK, and she has woken up London listeners on Smooth Radio since 2020.

But where is Jenni from and what else has she presented? Here are all the big facts about the Smooth star:

Where is Jenni Falconer from? Jenni was born on February 12, 1976. She celebrated her 44th birthday in 2020. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and was raise in Bishopbriggs and Milngavie, two towns on the outskirts of Glasgow. Her family relocated to the South of England when she was a child, and she later went to university in Leeds. Jenni started her TV career while at university, and was offered a contract by ITV to make a documentary. She also debuted in 1994, as a contestant on Blind Date! Jenni later presented BBC Scotland's Big Country, ITV's documentary series 3D and consumer show We Can Work It Out alongside Judy Finnigan and Jane Harvey.

What shows has Jenni Falconer presented? Jenni has hosted the travel shows, Holiday and How to Holiday. She was the main co-host of Entertainment Today from 2000 to 2008 on GMTV. Her other work has included reporting on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in Australia for GMTV, hosting The National Lottery Draws in 2006 and hosting Cirque de Celebrité in 2007. In 2006, Jenni won the Sport Relief showjumping competition Only Fools on Horses. She also hosted three series of Fantasy Homes By the Sea, and was the host of the daytime quiz show Wordplay on Channel 5. Jenni has also appeared as a travel reporter for This Morning, and guest presented the show on various occasions. In 2013, she was a contestant on the first series of the ITV's diving show Splash!, and has guest presented several episodes of Lorraine. On the radio, she hosted various shows on Smooth's sister station Heart from 2013 to 2019, before joining Smooth in January 2020. You can hear Jenni from 6am to 10am in London, and nationally at 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Jenni Falconer podcast: How can I listen? In March 2019, dedicated runner Jenni announced the launch of her new podcast, RunPod. The podcasts see Jenni meet various celebrities and sports stars who also love running for fun. You can listen and subscribe to Jenni's podcast on Global Player.