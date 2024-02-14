Torvill & Dean announce their retirement from skating after upcoming Our Last Dance farewell tour
14 February 2024, 12:29
Torvill and Dean wow with Dancing on Ice routine
Torvill & Dean announce their final tour after 50 years at the top.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, aka Torvill and Dean, are synonymous with ice skating.
The duo have been household names for the best part of half a century, and have now announced that they are hanging up their skates after one final tour.
To make this stunning announcement, the pair travelled to Sarajevo, the city where they won Olympic gold four decades ago.
"Following the kind invitation from the Mayor, we are thrilled to be back in Sarajevo 40 years on from that memorable day," Torvill & Dean said.
"Returning to the city which provided such a life-changing moment for us is incredibly nostalgic and brings back so many wonderful memories. We're also feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance."
They added: "Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership.
"But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years. We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!"
The Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance 2025 tour dates are as follow:
- 12-13 April – London, OVO Arena Wembley
- 15-16 April – Belfast, SSE Arena
- 19-20 April – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 23-24 April – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 25-27 April – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 30 April-1 May – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
- 2-4 May – Manchester, AO Arena
- 8-9 May – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 10-11 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro