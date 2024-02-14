Torvill & Dean announce their retirement from skating after upcoming Our Last Dance farewell tour

14 February 2024, 12:29

Torvill and Dean wow with Dancing on Ice routine

By Mayer Nissim

Torvill & Dean announce their final tour after 50 years at the top.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, aka Torvill and Dean, are synonymous with ice skating.

The duo have been household names for the best part of half a century, and have now announced that they are hanging up their skates after one final tour.

To make this stunning announcement, the pair travelled to Sarajevo, the city where they won Olympic gold four decades ago.

"Following the kind invitation from the Mayor, we are thrilled to be back in Sarajevo 40 years on from that memorable day," Torvill & Dean said.

"Returning to the city which provided such a life-changing moment for us is incredibly nostalgic and brings back so many wonderful memories. We're also feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance."

Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance
Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance. Picture: Torvill & Dean

They added: "Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership.

"But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years. We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!"

As well as on this final tour, you'll still be able to see Torvill & Dean on your TV every Sunday night when they return as head judges on ITV1's Dancing on Ice.

Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance tour poster
Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance tour poster. Picture: Torvill & Dean

The Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance 2025 tour dates are as follow:

  • 12-13 April – London, OVO Arena Wembley
  • 15-16 April – Belfast, SSE Arena
  • 19-20 April – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
  • 23-24 April – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • 25-27 April – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
  • 30 April-1 May – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • 2-4 May – Manchester, AO Arena
  • 8-9 May – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • 10-11 May – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son

Arnold Schwarzenegger's estate agent son, 26, is spitting image of his dad in muscled gym video
The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death.

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Amy Winehouse

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson biopic: Jaafar Jackson is the spitting image of the King of Pop in first photo

Michael Jackson

Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean recreated their famous 1984 Olympic dance routine (right) on Dancing On Ice in 2014 (left)

When Torvill and Dean reunited after 30 years to perform their life-changing Olympic gold Boléro routine

Dancing on Ice

Gavin and Stacey is back

Gavin and Stacey is back! Fans rejoice as the cast reunites for a new Christmas special

More on Smooth

Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean'

The Story of... 'Billie Jean' by Michael Jackson

Song Facts

Gladys Knight in concert

Gladys Knight announces new date for UK Farewell Tour: Dates, venues and tickets

Music

Four Tops in 1975 (Clockwise from left: Lawrence Payton, Abdul "Duke" Fakir, Ronaldo "Obie" Benson, Levi Stubbs)

The Four Tops' 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Barry Gibb is widely regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of a generation, and in 2013 a lucky TV crew were treated to a one-off, intimate performance from the British star.

When Barry Gibb sang heartfelt 'To Love Somebody' on This Morning after brother Robin's death

Barry Gibb

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the State Farm Insurance commercial

Twins reunion: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito join forces in Super Bowl ad

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents