Christopher Dean facts: Dancing on Ice star's age, wife, and relationship with Jayne Torvill revealed

Christopher Dean has been making ice skating history with Jayne Torvill. Picture: Getty

Christopher Dean was half of one of the most iconic duos of the 1980s: Torvill and Dean but who is he? Who is his wife Karen Barber? Facts revealed.

Christopher Dean is one half of Britain's most famous ice skating duo alongside Jayne Torvill and is now a judge on one of ITV's biggest shows, Dancing On Ice, alongside fellow judges Jayne, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

But who is he? How old is he? And who is his wife?

Here are all the facts you need to know about Christopher Dean: