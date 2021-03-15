Torvill and Dean perform flawless routine to Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me To The Moon' at Dancing On Ice final

15 March 2021, 12:09

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean gave a stunning skating performance on Sunday night's (March 14) 2021 final of Dancing On Ice.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean gave a stunning skating performance on Sunday night's (March 14) 2021 final of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV/Dancing On Ice

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean gave a stunning skating performance on Sunday night's (March 14) 2021 final of Dancing On Ice.

Torvill and Dean, the darlings of British ice-skating, have once again proved why they are a force to be reckoned with.

The gold medal winning pair took to the ice on Sunday night's Dancing On Ice final and gave a jaw-dropping performance to Frank Sinatra's 'Fly Me To The Moon'.

Jayne Torvill, 63, and Christopher Dean, 62, showed the 2021 show's young finalists how it was done by giving an effortless-looking performance to Sinatra's 1954 hit.

After eight weeks of competition Sonny Jay, a DJ on Smooth Radio's sister station Capital FM, beat actress Faye Brookes and Olympian Colin Jackson to be crowned 2021's Dancing On Ice champion.

Sonny took to the ice on Sunday night's final and gave a reminaged version of Torvill and Dean's famous 1984 Bolero routine before being crowned the winner of the 2021 show.

When asked how he felt performing a tribute of the pair's famous dance, Sonny replied it was a privilege, saying: "Guys like him didn't get to skate in front of people like Torvill and Dean".

The famous dancing pair have been judges and creative directors of Dancing On Ice since its inception in 2006.
The famous dancing pair have been judges and creative directors of Dancing On Ice since its inception in 2006.

In Torvill and Dean's 15-year stint on the show, the pair have given the audience some special dance moments to remember, but none quite as iconic as a recreation of their famous Olympic gold medal-winning Bolero in 2014.

The then 55-year-old Jayne Torvill and 54-year-old Christopher Dean took the ice rink on Dancing On Ice and gave a beautiful reenactment of their world-famous routine.

30-years previously, the pair accomplished the routine so sensationally it won them a place in the history books as one of the greatest sporting moments of all time.

Over 24 million people tuned in to watch as the young dancers stunned with the incredible routine, earning them the status of the highest scoring figure skaters in the history of the sport.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were representing the UK in Sarajevo, Bosnia at the 1984 Olympics when they took to the ice and gave a beautiful self-choreographed performance to Maurice Ravel's Boléro.

Over 24 million people tuned in to watch as the young dancers stunned with the incredible routine, earning them the status of the highest scoring figure skaters in the history of the sport.

The moment turned out to be so significant that in 2002, a UK poll conducted by Channel 4 saw the glorious gold-winning moment be voted number 8 in the top 100 Greatest Sporting Moments.

