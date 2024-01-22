Dancing on Ice: Torvill and Dean, 66 and 65, perform magical routine to Jason Mraz tune

Torvill and Dean rolled back the years once again when they performed their first routine together on this year's Dancing on Ice.

Christopher Dean, 65, and Jayne Torvill, 66, took to the ice for the first time in 2024 for a brilliant routine while fans waited to see which celebrity would be sent home first.

With Chris in a dashing pink suit and Jayne wearing a turquoise outfit, the famous duo wowed fans once again with their impressive routine.

The pair - who usually perform a number of dances during each run of Dancing on Ice - performed the routine to the Jason Mraz track 'I Feel Like Dancing', released last year.

Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill skating in Dancing on Ice (21/1/24)

Dancing on Ice is back for another series on ITV, and fans saw the first person to be eliminated on Sunday (January 21).

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton wasn't able to make it through the dreaded dance-off, losing to comedian Lou Sanders.

Topping the leaderboard was Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards, who amazed the judges with his routine with Vicky Ogden.

