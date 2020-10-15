Who is Oti Mabuse? Strictly dancer's partner, sister, age and more facts revealed

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
15 October 2020, 18:22
Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!
Oti Mabuse is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.
Oti Mabuse is a South African professional Latin American and ballroom dancer.
Oti won the South African Latin American Championship eight times, after which she moved to Germany.
In 2015 and 2016, Oti appeared as a professional dancer in the German version of Strictly. Also in 2015, she joined Strictly. Her best result so far was finishing second with Danny Mac in 2016.
In 2018, she also signed up as a judge on the BBC's The Greatest Dancer competition, alongside Matthew Morrison and Cheryl.
Oti is married to Romanian dancer Marius Lepure.
The 36-year-old is a ballroom dancer, and he previously performed on Strictly in 2017 as a backing dancer.
Oti's older sister Motsi Mabuse is also a professional ballroom dancer, and she also participated in the German version of Strictly.
After two years as a dancer on the show, Motsi became one of the judges.
For 2019, Motsi joined Strictly herself as a brand new judge, replacing the outgoing Darcey Bussell.
Oti was born on August 8, 1990.
She celebrated her 30th birthday in 2020.
- Alijaz Skorjanec
- Amy Dowden
- Anton du Beke
- Dianne Buswell
- Giovanni Pernice
- Gorka Marquez
- Graziano di Prima
- Janette Manrara
- Johannes Radebe
- Karen Clifton
- Katya Jones
- Luba Mushtuk
- Nadiya Bychkova
- Neil Jones
- Oti Mabuse
- Nancy Xu