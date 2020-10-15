Who is Oti Mabuse? Strictly dancer's partner, sister, age and more facts revealed

Who is Oti Mabuse?

Oti Mabuse is a South African professional Latin American and ballroom dancer.

Oti won the South African Latin American Championship eight times, after which she moved to Germany.

In 2015 and 2016, Oti appeared as a professional dancer in the German version of Strictly. Also in 2015, she joined Strictly. Her best result so far was finishing second with Danny Mac in 2016.

In 2018, she also signed up as a judge on the BBC's The Greatest Dancer competition, alongside Matthew Morrison and Cheryl.