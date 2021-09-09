Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Jowita Przystal's age, partner, career and more facts revealed

Who is Jowita Przystal?

Jowita Przystal is a professional dancer who started ballroom dancing at the age of 12 - she is also a Polish Open Latin Champion.

In 2015, Jowita ended her competitive career in Ballroom and Latin to join the cast of touring dance company Burn The Floor. Jowita stayed with the group until she moved to the UK in 2019.

Jowita is best known for winning The Greatest Dancer in 2020 under the mentorship of Strictly legend Oti Mabuse. After winning, Jowita performed on Strictly Come Dancing and now she’s back as a pro dancer.

Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, Jowita said that joining the show was her “biggest dream come true” and added that she can’t wait to give her “heart and soul” to the dance routines.

“This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now,” Jowita explained.

“I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”