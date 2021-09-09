Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Jowita Przystal's age, partner, career and more facts revealed
9 September 2021, 17:14
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there are four new pros joining the dancing line-up. So, who is Jowita Przystal?
Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.
Jowita Przystal has been confirmed as a dancing professional for this year’s show. Here’s everything you need to know about Jowita Przystal.
-
Who is Jowita Przystal?
Jowita Przystal is a professional dancer who started ballroom dancing at the age of 12 - she is also a Polish Open Latin Champion.
In 2015, Jowita ended her competitive career in Ballroom and Latin to join the cast of touring dance company Burn The Floor. Jowita stayed with the group until she moved to the UK in 2019.
Jowita is best known for winning The Greatest Dancer in 2020 under the mentorship of Strictly legend Oti Mabuse. After winning, Jowita performed on Strictly Come Dancing and now she’s back as a pro dancer.
Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, Jowita said that joining the show was her “biggest dream come true” and added that she can’t wait to give her “heart and soul” to the dance routines.
“This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now,” Jowita explained.
“I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”
-
How old is Jowita Przystal?
Jowita Przystal is 26-years-old and is originally from Poland.
Jowita is now based in London, England.
-
Is Jowita Przystal dating or in a relationship?
Jowita Przystal is in a long-term relationship with her dance partner Michael Danilczuk.
According to their website, the couple met in 2013 at a summer dance camp in Krakow, Poland. It also mentioned that they didn’t like one another at first but after spending a year in partnership they fell in love.
Together, Jowita and Michael have represented Poland at many competitions and in 2014 they became the Polish Open Latin Champions.
In 2015, they ended their competitive career and continued working together at Burn The Floor while traveling around the world and performing.
Jowita competed on The Greatest Dancer alongside Michael and they are both now based in London.
When Jowita was announced as a new Strictly pro dancer, Michael shared support for his partner with a sweet Instagram post.
The caption reads: “I am so ecstatic to share with you all that my Babe made her biggest dream Come True. She is now one of the NEW PRO DANCERS on @bbcstrictly 2021.
“I am super proud of You @jowitaprzystal . You are the most hardworking person on this planet and I know you will be outstanding. I know how much this means to you.
“I love you from the bottom of my heart and I know everyone will see what I see in you! Time to SMASH IT BABE!”