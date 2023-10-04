Lauren Oakley facts: Strictly Come Dancing dancer's age, husband and career revealed

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2023!

Lauren Oakley is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and 2023 is her first series with a partner! Here is a handy guide to the talented star.

  1. How old is Lauren Oakley and where was she born?

    Lauren Oakley was born on February 28, 1991 and she celebrated her 32nd birthday in 2023.

    She was born in Birmingham, and she began dancing at the age of 2.

    She began competing professionally in Ballroom and Latin dance at the age of 7.

  2. What dancing career has Lauren Oakley had?

    Lauren Oakley - Showreel

    Lauren was the Juvenile Champion at the Blackpool Dance Festival, winning in both Ballroom and Latin disciplines, and was also the Under 21 British National Champion, before starting a career on stage.

    She has toured internationally as part of the live dance show Burn the Floor, and was the "leading lady" in the national tour Him & Me alongside Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke.

    Lauren also starred in Pernice's solo tour This Is Me.

  3. Who is Lauren Oakley's husband?

    Lauren is married to her partner Maximiliano Omar Montes de Oca.

    Lauren and Max got married in September 2019.

    She regularly posts pictures with her partner on Instagram, and recently gushed: "I'm grateful for so many things in my life, I'm a very lucky girl... but all because you allow me to realise my goals and ambitions, and support me every step of the way. And for that, I'm so incredibly grateful for you."

