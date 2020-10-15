Who is Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke?

Anton du Beke. Picture: PA

It just wouldn't be Strictly Come Dancing without Anton...

Anton Du Beke has appeared in the popular reality series since it started in 2004, and he will return for another series later this year.

Here are all the big facts every Strictly fan should know about the veteran dancer:

How old is Anton du Beke? Anton du Beke was born on July 20, 1966. He celebrated his 54th birthday in 2020. He was born in Sevenoaks, Kent to a Hungarian father, Antal Xavier Beke (1939–2001), and a Spanish mother, Ascensión 'Conchita' Lema. He has two younger siblings. Who is Anton du Beke's wife Hannah Summers? Hannah Summers is the Chief Marketing Officer at leading mobile network security company AdaptiveMobile. The couple have been dating for around six years, after meeting at a golf club. Oh my! The little dancing feet have arrived. Mum and twins are perfect and dad is ridiculously excited! 💙💗 A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:18am PDT They wanted to start a family and tried to conceive for years, before deciding trying IVF treatment. Three months into treatment, Hannah became pregnant - and she gave birth to twins, one girl and one boy, on March 30, 2017. They also married in the same year. Has Anton du Beke ever won Strictly? Would you believe it, no! Despite appearing in every series since the start, the best result Anton has achieved is third with Lesley Garrett in the very first series. He also finished 4th with Laila Rouass and Katie Derham. He got eliminated in the first week back in series 6, when he partnered Gillian Taylforth. His other celebrity partners were: Esther Rantzen, Patsy Palmer, Jane Ravens, Smooth's very own Kate Garraway, Ann Widdecombe, Nancy Dell'Olio, Jerry Hall, Fiona Fullerton, Judy Murray, Leslie Joseph and Ruth Langsford. What is Anton du Beke's net worth? Anton du Beke is estimated to have a net worth of £7.7 million ($10m).

