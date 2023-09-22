Who is Vito Coppola?

Vito Coppola is an Italian dancer who has been dancing professionally since he was just 6 years old.

Wowing judges with his dance skills since he won his first competition at just 10 years old, Vito has a huge number of awards under his belt.

The talented star is 11-time Latin American Champion, a three-time World Championship finalist and also a European Cup Winner.

Previously to joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, Vito was best known as a professional dancer on the Italian version of the competition, Stars Ballando con le Stelle where he was crowned champion, alongside dance partner Arisa, in 2021.

As well as being a champion dancer, Vito is also multi-lingual.

The young star speaks his native language of Italian, and is also fluent in English, Russian and Spanish. Impressive!