On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
22 September 2023, 14:43
Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2023!
Here's everything you need to know about the new addition to the show:
Vito Coppola is an Italian dancer who has been dancing professionally since he was just 6 years old.
Wowing judges with his dance skills since he won his first competition at just 10 years old, Vito has a huge number of awards under his belt.
The talented star is 11-time Latin American Champion, a three-time World Championship finalist and also a European Cup Winner.
Previously to joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, Vito was best known as a professional dancer on the Italian version of the competition, Stars Ballando con le Stelle where he was crowned champion, alongside dance partner Arisa, in 2021.
As well as being a champion dancer, Vito is also multi-lingual.
The young star speaks his native language of Italian, and is also fluent in English, Russian and Spanish. Impressive!
Vito Coppola grew close with his dance partner from Italy's 2021 version of the show.
The young dancer and his celebrity partner, Italian singer Arisa, become a romantic item after the show wrapped, however it has recently been reported that the pair have parted ways after a 'rocky patch'.
Italian publication Mio reports that the pair's split is amicable, that they remain on "good terms" and have a "friendly bond."
Vito has more recently been linked with Strictly stars Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford.
Vito was born on September 27, 1992.
He will celebrate his 31st birthday in 2023.
Vito is thought to stand at 5 foot 11 inches.