Bros singer Matt Goss confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Matt Goss will take part in Strictly 2022. Picture: BBC/Strictly Come Dancing

By Tom Eames

Matt Goss is the eighth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Strictly returns for its 20th series this autumn, as a new batch of stars battle it out to be crowned King or Queen of the ballroom.

Matt Goss is best known for being the lead singer of '80s boyband Bros, alongside his twin brother Luke Goss.

The group - who originally also featured Craig Logan - parted ways in the 1990s, but reunited to great acclaim in recent years.

Matt said: “I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down.”

He has also been a successful solo artist, including a regular stint in Las Vegas, and he will release his next album The Beautiful Unknown later this year.

Matt has been on Strictly before, having performed in the Christmas special in 2013, where he danced alongside professional Aliona Vilani.

He joins the previously announced stars for this year, including Kym Marsh, Ellie Simmonds and Will Mellor.