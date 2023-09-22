Strictly Come Dancing: Carlos Gu's age, girlfriend, height and more revealed

Who is Carlos Gu?

Carlos Gu is joining a stellar line-up of new dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The dancer is the Chinese National Dance Champion – an astounding achievement in a country of almost 1.5 billion people – and a great friend of fellow Strictly dancer, Nancy Xu.

The star is also a multiple world semi-finalist, came third at the German Open Championship and became the UK's Amateur Latin Rising Star Runner Up in 2017.

"I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started," Gu said when it was announced to be joining the BBC show.

"It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine."

Gu often competes with his professional dance partner Susan Sun and the pair are seen on social media travelling the world together.

Watch Carlos Gu performing in Blackpool in 2021: