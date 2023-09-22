Strictly Come Dancing: Carlos Gu's age, girlfriend, height and more revealed

On Air Now
22 September 2023, 14:35
Strictly Come Dancing sees a plethora of new faces for 2022 and among the line-up of four professional new dancers is Carlos Gu.
Here's a handy guide to everything you need to know about the new Strictly Come Dancing star:
Carlos Gu is joining a stellar line-up of new dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
The dancer is the Chinese National Dance Champion – an astounding achievement in a country of almost 1.5 billion people – and a great friend of fellow Strictly dancer, Nancy Xu.
The star is also a multiple world semi-finalist, came third at the German Open Championship and became the UK's Amateur Latin Rising Star Runner Up in 2017.
"I’m thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started," Gu said when it was announced to be joining the BBC show.
"It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine."
Gu often competes with his professional dance partner Susan Sun and the pair are seen on social media travelling the world together.
Watch Carlos Gu performing in Blackpool in 2021:
Carlos Gu & Susan Sun, Cha Cha Cha
So far Carlos has kept his love life under wraps.
He spends much time with dance partner Susan Sun and posts pictures of himself with female friends on his social media, but it is not confirmed whether he is in a romantic relationship.
Carlos Gu was born on January 6, 1994. He celebrated his 29th birthday in 2023.
Carlos is thought to stand at 5 foot 8 inches.