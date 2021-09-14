Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Kai Widdrington's age, partner, career and more facts revealed

Kai Widdrington has joined the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers in 2021. Picture: Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there are four new pros joining the dancing line-up. So, who is Kai Widdrington?

Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.

Kai Widdrington has been confirmed as one of four new dancing professionals for this year’s show. Here’s everything you need to know about Kai Widdrington.

Who is Kai Widdrington?

Kai Widdrington is a professional ballroom dancer who first began dancing at the age of 12 instead of choosing a career in football.

In 2010 at the age of 15, he became World Junior Latin American Champion.

He has twice appeared on UK talent show Britain's Got Talent. He first reached the grand final in 2012 with dance partner Natalia Jeved finishing 11th, and later reached the semi-finals two years later with ballroom dance group Kings & Queens which also included future Strictly Come Dancing professionals, Katya Jones and Neil Jones.

In 2017 Kai Widdrington was announced as one of the new professional dancers to join the first series of Dancing With The Stars in Ireland. He came runner-up twice.

After being revealed as one of the four new professionals joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, Kai said it was a "dream come true" and "the biggest accomplishment of my career".

“This is my childhood dream come true." Kai gushed. "Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career.

I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead.”

How old is Kai Widdrington?

Kai Widdrington is 26 years old. He was born in Southampton, England.

Is Kai Widdrington dating or in a relationship?

Kai Widdrington and Giulia Dotta. Picture: RSVP Live

Kai Widdrington dated fellow Dancing With The Stars professional dancer Giulia Dotta for six years between 2015 and 2021.

They succumbed to the 'Strictly Curse' however and recently ended their relationship. They remain on good terms still.

How tall is Kai Widdrington?

Kai Widdrington is 6'2.

Does Kai Widdrington have any other links to fame?

His dad Tommy Widdrington is a former Premier League football player, and his younger brother Theo currently plays for Bristol Rovers.