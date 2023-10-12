Nigel Harman facts: Strictly and Casualty actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

Nigel Harman in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Nigel Harman is a versatile and talented English actor who has starred in various roles across theatre, stage and television.

He began his career as a child star in the 1980s, appearing in shows such as Tenko, Alas Smith and Jones and The Honey Siege. He then pursued his passion for musical theatre, training at Arts Educational Schools in London and joining the original cast of Mamma Mia!

However, Harman is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dennis Rickman in the popular TV soap EastEnders, which he joined in 2003. His character was a fan favourite and a sex symbol, winning him several awards and accolades. He left the show in 2005, when his character was killed off in a dramatic storyline.

Since then, Harman has continued to showcase his acting skills in various projects, such as playing Sky Masterson in Michael Grandage’s revival of Guys and Dolls, Lord Farquaad in the original London production of Shrek the Musical (for which he won an Olivier Award), and Bradley Dawson in Sky One’s comedy-drama series Mount Pleasant. He has also appeared in shows such as The Bill, Downton Abbey, Doctors and Casualty.

Harman is currently competing in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones.