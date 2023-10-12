Nigel Harman facts: Strictly and Casualty actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

12 October 2023, 17:58

Nigel Harman in 2015
Nigel Harman in 2015. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Nigel Harman is a versatile and talented English actor who has starred in various roles across theatre, stage and television.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He began his career as a child star in the 1980s, appearing in shows such as Tenko, Alas Smith and Jones and The Honey Siege. He then pursued his passion for musical theatre, training at Arts Educational Schools in London and joining the original cast of Mamma Mia!

However, Harman is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dennis Rickman in the popular TV soap EastEnders, which he joined in 2003. His character was a fan favourite and a sex symbol, winning him several awards and accolades. He left the show in 2005, when his character was killed off in a dramatic storyline.

Since then, Harman has continued to showcase his acting skills in various projects, such as playing Sky Masterson in Michael Grandage’s revival of Guys and Dolls, Lord Farquaad in the original London production of Shrek the Musical (for which he won an Olivier Award), and Bradley Dawson in Sky One’s comedy-drama series Mount Pleasant. He has also appeared in shows such as The Bill, Downton Abbey, Doctors and Casualty.

Harman is currently competing in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones.

  1. How old is Nigel Harman?

    Nigel Harman in 2003
    Nigel Harman in 2003. Picture: Getty

    Nigel Harman is 50 years old as of 2023. He was born on August 11, 1973 in Purley, Surrey.

    His parents were Derek Harman and Maureen Harman. They were both involved in amateur dramatics and encouraged their son's interest in acting. Sadly, they both died of cancer, his mother when he was 18 and his father in 2006.

    Nigel Harman has one sibling, a brother named Kevin.

  2. Who is Nigel Harman's wife and does he have children?

    Nigel Harman and wife Lucy in 2020
    Nigel Harman and wife Lucy in 2020. Picture: Getty

    Nigel Harman's wife is Lucy Liemann, an actress who has starred in various TV shows and films, such as The Bourne Ultimatum and The Child in Time. They met while filming the fourth season of Hotel Babylon and got married in 2011.

    Nigel and Lucy have one daughter together, who was born in 2012. They have not revealed her name to the public, but she is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing, the show that Nigel is currently competing in

  3. How tall is Nigel Harman?

    Nigel Harman's height is thought to be around 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m).

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

From 1985 to 1989 Bruce Willis and Cybil Shephard starred in romantic comedy Moonlighting, and 34 years after its final Shephard is opening up on how the iconic show got made.

Cybill Shephard reveals her crush on Bruce Willis during Moonlighting filming: 'We were attracted to each other'
Barbra Streisand has revealed Robert Redford almost didn't accept his role in the 1973 romantic drama, The Way We Were.

Barbra Streisand reveals why Robert Redford initially said no to starring opposite her: 'I was heartbroken'

Barbra Streisand

Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya have shared a gorgeous cover of Willie Nelson.

Ethan and Maya Hawke release gorgeous father-daughter duet of Willie Nelson's 'We Don’t Run'

Country

Roger Moore's son is the spitting image of him

Roger Moore's spitting image sons stun onlookers at auction of James Bond star's belongings
The Golden Girls cast

The Golden Girls: Remembering their final reunions after the show ended in 1992

More on Smooth

Robbie Williams and his daughter in the trailer for his new four-part Netflix documentary

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy beautifully sings 'Angels' in emotional new documentary trailer

Robbie Williams

Take That: This Life

Take That announce official six-part podcast 'This Life' telling band's story in their own words

Take That

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn

Gary Barlow shares impressive bandage photo after his wife Dawn breaks her other wrist

Take That

'Believe' is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The Story Of… 'Believe' by Cher

Song Facts

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus marries Australian musician Firerose in "perfect celebration of love"

Country

Paloma Faith and now ex-husband Leyman Lahcine

Paloma Faith opens up about marriage break-up as she previews new album

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry