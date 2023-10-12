Nigel Harman facts: Strictly and Casualty actor's age, wife, children and career revealed
12 October 2023, 17:58
Nigel Harman is a versatile and talented English actor who has starred in various roles across theatre, stage and television.
Listen to this article
He began his career as a child star in the 1980s, appearing in shows such as Tenko, Alas Smith and Jones and The Honey Siege. He then pursued his passion for musical theatre, training at Arts Educational Schools in London and joining the original cast of Mamma Mia!
However, Harman is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dennis Rickman in the popular TV soap EastEnders, which he joined in 2003. His character was a fan favourite and a sex symbol, winning him several awards and accolades. He left the show in 2005, when his character was killed off in a dramatic storyline.
Since then, Harman has continued to showcase his acting skills in various projects, such as playing Sky Masterson in Michael Grandage’s revival of Guys and Dolls, Lord Farquaad in the original London production of Shrek the Musical (for which he won an Olivier Award), and Bradley Dawson in Sky One’s comedy-drama series Mount Pleasant. He has also appeared in shows such as The Bill, Downton Abbey, Doctors and Casualty.
Harman is currently competing in the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones.
-
How old is Nigel Harman?
Nigel Harman is 50 years old as of 2023. He was born on August 11, 1973 in Purley, Surrey.
His parents were Derek Harman and Maureen Harman. They were both involved in amateur dramatics and encouraged their son's interest in acting. Sadly, they both died of cancer, his mother when he was 18 and his father in 2006.
Nigel Harman has one sibling, a brother named Kevin.
-
Who is Nigel Harman's wife and does he have children?
Nigel Harman's wife is Lucy Liemann, an actress who has starred in various TV shows and films, such as The Bourne Ultimatum and The Child in Time. They met while filming the fourth season of Hotel Babylon and got married in 2011.
Nigel and Lucy have one daughter together, who was born in 2012. They have not revealed her name to the public, but she is a big fan of Strictly Come Dancing, the show that Nigel is currently competing in
-
How tall is Nigel Harman?
Nigel Harman's height is thought to be around 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m).