Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones: Dancer's age, husband, height and more facts

15 October 2020
Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!
Katya Jones is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.
Katya Jones (real name Ekaterina Andreevna Sokolova) is a Russian dancer and choreographer.
In 2016, she joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer, alongside her husband Neil Jones. She first partnered Ed Balls and finished 6th, and in 2017 she won the series with Joe McFadden.
Katya Jones is still married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones.
The professional dancers first met in 2008 when Neil stepped up to fill in for Katya's usual partner at a Blackpool competition when she was 18. They later married in 2013.
The couple became four-time British National Champions and three-time World Amateur Latin Champions.
However, in 2019 the couple announced that they had decided to separate, but remain on good terms.
The dancing pair have been together for 11 years, but faced media turmoil after Katya was photographed kissing her celebrity partner, comedian Seann Walsh, on a night out during the series.
Neil and Katya stayed together despite the public backlash, with a spokesperson confirming their split was not influenced by the kiss.
In a joint statement posted on their respective social media accounts, they said: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news.
Katya was born on May 12, 1989. She celebrated her 31st birthday in 2020.
She was born in Saint Petersburg, and started dancing at the age of six. Her mother is of Korean ethnicity, and her father was a wealthy Russian businessman.
Katya Jones is 5ft 5 (165.1 cm), according to CelebHeights.
