Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell: Her age, height, and is she dating Joe Sugg?

15 October 2020, 17:33

Dianne Buswell
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Dianne Buswell is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

  1. Who is Dianne Buswell?

    Dianne Buswell is an Australian ballroom dancer. She started ballroom dancing at the age of 4.

    She and her brother Andrew were Adult New Vogue WA Champaions for 2008 and 2010. She also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Australia.

    She joined Australia's Dancing with the Stars in 2015, and in 2017 joined Strictly, partnering Richard Coles.

  2. Dianne Buswell age: How old is she?

    Dianne Buswell was born on May 6, 1989.

    She celebrated her 31st birthday in 2020.

  3. Dianne Buswell boyfriend: Who is she dating?

    Dianne previously Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan.

    The pair first started dating towards the end of 2017, when Gemma Atkinson - who appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly - introduced them to each another.

    However, by the middle of the 2018 series, they had confirmed their split.

    The day after the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2018, Dianne and her dance partner Joe Sugg confirmed they were dating.

    Dianne and Joe regularly pop up on each other's social feeds and on Joe's YouTube series, and are now living together.

