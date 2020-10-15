Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell: Her age, height, and is she dating Joe Sugg?

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Dianne Buswell is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

Who is Dianne Buswell? Dianne Buswell is an Australian ballroom dancer. She started ballroom dancing at the age of 4. She and her brother Andrew were Adult New Vogue WA Champaions for 2008 and 2010. She also appeared on So You Think You Can Dance Australia. She joined Australia's Dancing with the Stars in 2015, and in 2017 joined Strictly, partnering Richard Coles.

Dianne Buswell age: How old is she? Dianne Buswell was born on May 6, 1989. She celebrated her 31st birthday in 2020.