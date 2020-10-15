Strictly Come Dancing Nancy Xu: Professional dancer’s age, background and boyfriend revealed

15 October 2020, 18:10

Nancy Xu
Nancy Xu. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Who is new professional Nancy Xu? Latin dancer’s full experience revealed as she joins the Strictly professionals.

Nancy Xu is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

But who is Nancy Xu? Does she have a boyfriend? Here’s everything you need to know including her full dancing background:

  1. Who is Nancy Xu? And how old is she?

    Nancy Xu is a professional dancer from Hunan, China, who has a lot of dancing experience to brag about.

    This is Nancy’s first year on Strictly and she’s 29 years old.

  2. What is Nancy Xu’s dancing background?

    Nancy has a lot to bring to Strictly Come Dancing. She is a specialist Latin dancer who has gone global with her skills.

    Some of her achievements include runner up at the Singapore Championships and third place at the CBDF National Amateur Latin Championships.

    Nancy has also made the finals of So You Think You Can Dance China and had a role in West End and Broadway show Burn The Floor.

  3. Does Nancy Xu have a boyfriend?

    Nancy is planning on avoiding the dreaded 'Strictly curse', as her boyfriend is a bodyguard.

    She’s dating Mikee Michele, who is also a martial arts expert and trained choreographer - often putting together careful fight scenes for movies.

    The pair often post loved-up snaps on their social media together as they travel the world.

