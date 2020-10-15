Johannes Radebe: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer?

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
15 October 2020, 17:57
Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!
Johannes Radebe is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.
Born in South Africa, Johannes is 33 years old.
He is a two-time Professional South African Latin Champion, and three-time South African Amateur Latin Champion. He is also a dancer with the Afro Arimba Dance Company.
He also took part in Strictly spin-off Dancing with the Stars South Africa, where he was one of the professional dancers for two series, both times reaching the final.
Johannes is currently thought to be single.
He is openly gay and has spoken publicly about bullying he received when growing up.
"To this day, what still boggles my mind about it is that there were adults who used to have a name for it [being gay] as well," he told Attitude.
"Kids called me this name [which translates as] 'sissy boy', bringing attention to who I am, and, at that time, of course, you don't want to be the centre of attention, you really don't.
"I used to hide from the world. It was terrible. They used to call me names, they used to beat me. For what, you don't understand. 'Why are you hitting me?'
- Alijaz Skorjanec
- Amy Dowden
- Anton du Beke
- Dianne Buswell
- Giovanni Pernice
- Gorka Marquez
- Graziano di Prima
- Janette Manrara
- Johannes Radebe
- Karen Clifton
- Katya Jones
- Luba Mushtuk
- Nadiya Bychkova
- Neil Jones
- Oti Mabuse
- Nancy Xu