Annabel Croft facts: Tennis and Strictly star's age, husband, children and career explained

29 October 2023, 13:47
Annabel Croft is a British media personality who has achieved success in both sports and entertainment.
Annabel was a former professional tennis player who reached the world ranking of 24 and won the Virginia Slims of San Diego tournament in 1985.
She also represented Great Britain in the Fed Cup and the Wightman Cup. After retiring from tennis at the age of 21, she became a popular TV presenter, hosting shows such as Treasure Hunt, Interceptor, and The Flying Picnic.
She has also been involved in the coverage of Wimbledon and other major tennis events for various broadcasters. She is also passionate about health, fitness, and homoeopathy.
In 2023, she is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnering up with Johannes Radebe.
Annabel Croft is 57 years old, as of 2023.
She was born on July 12, 1966 in Farnborough, England.
She has two siblings, an older brother named Simon and a younger sister named Louisa.
Annabel Croft got her start in tennis when she was nine years old and joined a local club in Farnborough.
She showed great talent and soon became one of the top junior players in the country. She won the Wimbledon and Australian Open girls’ tournaments in 1984, when she was 17 years old.
She turned professional the same year and reached her highest world ranking of 24 in December 1985.
She won one WTA Tour singles title, the Virginia Slims of San Diego in 1985, and four doubles titles. She also represented Great Britain in the Fed Cup in 1985 and 1986, and in the Wightman Cup from 1983 to 1986.
She retired from professional tennis in 1988, at the age of only 21, citing burnout and loss of enjoyment as the main reasons.
Annabel Croft’s husband was Mel Coleman, a former international yachtsman who competed in the America’s Cup and the Admiral’s Cup.
They were married for 30 years until Mel passed away in 2023 following a short battle with colon cancer.
Annabel and Mel ran a tennis school together and lived in London with their three children.
Their children are two daughters, Amber and Lily, and a son, Charlie. Amber is a yoga instructor who works with Annabel on tennis and yoga retreats.
Lily is an actress and Charlie is a musician.