Annabel Croft facts: Tennis and Strictly star's age, husband, children and career explained

By Tom Owen

Annabel Croft is a British media personality who has achieved success in both sports and entertainment.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Annabel was a former professional tennis player who reached the world ranking of 24 and won the Virginia Slims of San Diego tournament in 1985.

She also represented Great Britain in the Fed Cup and the Wightman Cup. After retiring from tennis at the age of 21, she became a popular TV presenter, hosting shows such as Treasure Hunt, Interceptor, and The Flying Picnic.

She has also been involved in the coverage of Wimbledon and other major tennis events for various broadcasters. She is also passionate about health, fitness, and homoeopathy.

In 2023, she is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnering up with Johannes Radebe.