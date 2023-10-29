Bobby Brazier facts: Actor and Strictly star's age, parents, partner and career explained

On Air Now
29 October 2023
Bobby Brazier is a rising star in the entertainment industry, with a successful career as a model and an actor.
Bobby is also the son of two famous parents, who had a huge impact on British culture and media.
Born in 2003, Bobby was the son of Jeff Brazier, a TV presenter, and Jade Goody, a reality TV star who rose to fame on Big Brother the year before. He also has a younger brother, Freddie, who was born in 2004.
Bobby’s early life was marked by his mother’s battle with cervical cancer, which she documented on her own reality show. She passed away in 2009, when Bobby was only five years old.
Bobby inherited his mother’s charisma and confidence, and started his modelling career at the age of 16, after being scouted by an agent on the street. He signed with Unsigned Group, and soon made his catwalk debut for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week in 2020. He also modelled for Tommy Hilfiger, and appeared in magazines such as Schon, MMScene, Odda and Man About Town.
His acting career took off in 2022, when he joined the cast of EastEnders. He took over the role of Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo Mitchell, who had last been seen as a baby. Bobby impressed the viewers and critics with his portrayal of the cheeky and charming Freddie, who searched for his father after a long absence from Albert Square.
He won the Rising Star Award at the National Television Awards for his role, and also received nominations for Best Newcomer and Best Comic Performance at the Inside Soap Awards.
In 2023, Bobby became a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. He was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, and quickly became a fan favourite with his energetic and expressive performances.
Bobby Brazier is a young talent who has already achieved a lot in his life. He is not only following in his parents’ footsteps, but also carving his own path in the entertainment industry. He is a model, an actor, and a dancer, who has a bright future ahead of him.
Bobby Brazier is 20 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 June 2003 in Portland Hospital, Westminster, London.
Bobby Brazier has had a number of girlfriends in recent months. As of October 2023, he is thought to be single.
He was previously dating model and Waterloo Road star Tillie Amartey, model Liberty Love, and model Mia Mon.
Bobby Brazier is thought to be around 6ft 1.5in tall (1.87m).