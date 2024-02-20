Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Robin Windsor dies, aged 44

Tributes have been pouring in after the shock death of dancer Robin Windsor. Picture: Burn The Floor Facebook/Getty

By Thomas Edward

Strictly Come Dancing legend Robin Windsor has died aged 44.

In what has come as a huge shock, the former fan favourite has tragically passed away his management company has announced in a recent statement.

Windsor appeared on Strictly Come Dancing for a total of three years between 2010 and 2013, and endeared himself to the public with his vibrant personality.

He had to step down from the series, after a slipped disc left him paralysed for four days.

It wouldn't be the last we'd see of Robin Windsor, as he made a brief comeback on the televised dance competition in 2014 in the show's first-ever same-sex dance which he performed alongside Aljaž Škorjanec in 2014.

Partnered with celebrities like Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Dragon's Den mogul Deborah Meaden, Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special and Susanna Reid for Children In Need in 2011, it was his beloved partnership with Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley which remains firm in the memory.

Windsor and Riley ended up in fifth place in 2012, and had the public is hysterics when she lifted him up during one of their dances.

Tributes have poured in from his former colleagues and beleaguered fans of the famed show.

Robin Windsor was dear friends with fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage). Picture: Getty

Robin Windsor's death was first announced by the dance company he founded, Burn The Floor.

In a post on their Facebook page, the dance company said Robin had "tragically passed away", yet no cause of death has been confirmed as of yet.

Their statement reads on Facebook: "The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin 'Bobby' Windsor – who has tragically passed away."

"A BTF journeyman, he danced with us for 20 years – including Broadway, the West End and all our crazy adventures around the world."

The statement continued: "His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn The Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Born in Ipswich, Suffolk, Robin Windsor moved to London at the tender age of fifteen to pursue a career in dancing.

Describing himself as "the real-life Billy Elliot", he specialised in Ballroom and Latin, going on to compete at the highest level globally - representing England at World Championships - before joining the Strictly gang.

More recently, Windsor appeared on stage for the Moulin Rouge tribute show Come What May.

After having to leave Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 due to his health issues, Windsor told The Sun: "I couldn't risk going ahead. It was a heartbreaking decision but I had no choice."

If he suffered a slipped disc again whilst dancing, he "could have ended up with permanent nerve damage and been in a wheelchair."

I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly.

Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues.

His old colleagues and dance partners have expressed their shock and sadness at the news of Windsor's sudden death.

James Jordan, Robin's ex-colleague, shared a touching tribute on his social media, referring to the late star as an "old friend".

"I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues", he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In an emotional tribute to Windsor on Good Morning Britain, his former dance partner Susanna Reid said: "Robin was larger than life. I fell in love with him and I fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then."

Lisa Riley also posted a heartbreaking tribute on her Instagram, calling Robin her "bestie".

"My Bestie, My Robin, My Angel…….now our forever Angel, who is loved, will always be loved, forever in my heart……my very broken heart," she wrote. "I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven.