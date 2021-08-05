Remembering Robert Webb's incredible Flashdance routine before Strictly debut

5 August 2021, 17:57

Robert Webb's amazing Flashdance routine
Robert Webb's amazing Flashdance routine. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Tom Eames

Robert Webb is best known for his comedy turn in Peep Show, but he's also pretty darned great on the dancefloor.

The comedian and writer was the first celebrity to be named in this year's Strictly Come Dancing lineup, and we wouldn't be surprised if he followed fellow comic Bill Bailey's triumph in 2020.

That's because this isn't the first time he's impressed TV viewers with his dance moves.

The 48-year-old took part in the first series of Let's Dance for Comic Relief back in 2009, and deservedly won.

Robert performed an incredible routine to 'Flashdance... What a Feeling', and we hope we get to see something like this again!

He wore a curly wig, leg-warmers and a fancy leotard just like actress Jennifer Beals from the iconic 1983 film.

In the final of the series that year, he beat Paddy McGuinness and Keith Lemon, who performed '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' from Dirty Dancing.

Speaking about joining Strictly, he said: "I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year.

"It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can't wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that's what happens.

"My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge.

"To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it's a test of dancing."

Robert Webb with comedy partner David Mitchell
Robert Webb with comedy partner David Mitchell. Picture: Getty

In April last year, Robert revealed that he had heart surgery in November 2019 to save his life. On the day of his operation, there was an issue with the intensive care unit and the hospital attempted to delay surgery.

However, the cardiologist told the surgeon: "You can't send him home for five days, he isn't going to last two days."

During surgery, he lost two-thirds of his blood cells. He said: "So it was all a bit touch and go."

Robert will be joined by the likes of McFly singer Tom Fletcher and former Bake Off winner John Whaite in the 2021 series.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther King’s extraordinary friendship explored in ‘Respect’ movie

Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther King’s extraordinary friendship explored in ‘Respect’ movie

Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family in Detroit and new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson visits Aretha Franklin's family as new film clip shows her singing 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin

Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet ever date? A timeline of the inseparable pair's relationship

Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet ever date? A timeline of the inseparable pair's relationship
Derek Redmond was helped by his father at the 1992 Olympics

Remembering Derek Redmond's heartbreaking and inspirational Olympics race finish with his dad
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

More on Smooth

Ten-year-old George Elliot wowed viewers of The Voice Kids with an incredible cover of Queen's 'Radio Gaga'

The Voice Kids: Boy, 10, challenges Freddie Mercury with astounding version of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' - video

Queen

Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Gary Barlow

10 really bad songs by brilliant artists, from Michael Jackson to David Bowie

Song Lists

Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder perform iconic ‘Ebony and Ivory’ song together at White House for Barack Obama

When Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder performed ‘Ebony and Ivory’ together for Barack Obama

Paul McCartney

Smooth Radio is now available on DAB+ in the Channel Islands: How to listen

Smooth Radio is now available on DAB+ in the Channel Islands: How to listen
Michael Jackson asked Duran Duran to collaborate, Duran Duran turned it down.

Michael Jackson asked Duran Duran to make a record but they turned it down

Michael Jackson

Robbie Williams son Charlie gets identical mohawk haircut from Robbie

Robbie Williams gives identical mohawk haircut to his son Charlie in cute video

Robbie Williams