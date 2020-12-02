When Giovanna Fletcher was surprised by husband Tom with McFly-inspired wedding speech and we all cried

2 December 2020, 17:23

Tom Fletcher's wedding speech to Giovanna is an amazing watch
Tom Fletcher's wedding speech to Giovanna is an amazing watch. Picture: Tom Fletcher/YouTube/ITV

By Tom Eames

McFly star Tom Fletcher gave perhaps the greatest wedding speech ever several years ago, when he performed a medley of hits with updated sweet lyrics.

Giovanna Fletcher has become a firm fan favourite during her stint in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2020, with her calming and happy presence giving her a great chance of winning the ITV show.

Earlier this week, Giovanna missed out on getting a message and treat from home, much to her disappointment. Her husband - McFly singer Tom Fletcher - also posted on Instagram how he struggled watching his partner break down in tears.

Thankfully, it won't be long before Giovanna and Tom are reunited alongside their three children Buzz, Buddy and Max.

The couple first met aged 13, with Tom asking her out on the day they met, and they got married in May 2012.

In fact, Tom wrote the song 'All About You' for Giovanna, which later became one of McFly's best loved songs.

In January 2013, Tom uploaded a video to YouTube, titled My Wedding Speech. It soon became a massive viral hit, getting over 20 million views.

His 14-minute song saw Tom thanking his family, his in-laws, his McFly bandmates and of course, wife Giovanna.

Set to the tune of 'Obviously', he sang: "Recently I've been, having a wedding, I married this girl, whose outta this world believe me.

"And we are so grateful, to so many people, but I'm saying thank you, to only a few, I'm sorry. So if I don't thank you, it means that I've probably just forgot you."

He later sings to his new wife: "We've been together for what feels like forever but I'd do it again and again, and were only getting started and I know McFly will never end."

He then thanks his parents and Giovanna's family, and then jokes about doing the washing up, as it's "what husbands do", before telling her it's "all about you".

Try following that!

