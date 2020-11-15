I'm a Celebrity 2020: Who is Giovanna Fletcher? Husband, children, age and career revealed
15 November 2020, 15:27
Giovanna Fletcher has become of the UK's hardest working authors and vloggers, and will now be entering the (almost) jungle in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! for 2020.
Giovanna Fletcher is among the latest batch of stars taking part in I'm a Celebrity alongside the likes of Shane Richie and Vernon Kay.
But what is she famous for and who are the famous faces in her family? Here's all the facts you need:
-
Who is Giovanna Fletcher?
Giovanna is an author, presenter, actress, blogger, vlogger and presenter.
Since March 2019, she has hosted the CBeebies series The Baby Club.
After several years of blogging and writing for various websites, she released her debut novel Billy and Me in 2013. She has since released several novels and non-fiction books.
She has also recorded her own music on YouTube and performed on the West End.
-
How old is Giovanna Fletcher and who is her famous brother?
Born Giovanna Falcone, she was born on January 29, 1985. She celebrated her 35th birthday in 2020.
She was born in Essex, and is the daughter of an Italian father, Mario and Argentine mother, Kim.
She has two siblings: Giorgina and Mario.
Her brother Mario Falcone is a TV personality himself, best known for appearing in The Only Way Is Essex.
-
When did she marry McFly's Tom Fletcher?
Giovanna first met McFly singer Tom Fletcher at the Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were just 13 years old.
In fact, the McFly song 'All About You' was written by Tom about Giovanna as a Valentine's present back in 2004.
They announced their engagement in 2011, and they married a year later. Tom famously sang new versions of McFly hits as part of his wedding speech, which became a viral video hit in 2013.
-
Does she have any children?View this post on Instagram
We decided to throw a little party to celebrate the fact it’s half term. 🥳 That said, for once I made things easy for myself and added a bunch of treats and goodies to our @ocadouk order 😂 It’s all from the Entertain by Ocado range, the new home of M&S Food to Order and it will be my new one-stop-shop - not only for food & drink but for the decorations and games too, all delivered straight to your door. We all know the restrictions are ever-changing and just like everyone else we’ve had to cancel plans and parties this year - but this was a fun way to make an afternoon feel special and have some nice time together as a family. Now, cake anyone...? Xxx #Ocado #ad #EntertainbyOcado
Giovanna and Tom Fletcher have three children together:
Buzz Michelangelo Fletcher (born 2014), Buddy Bob Fletcher (born 2016), and Max Mario Fletcher (born 2018).