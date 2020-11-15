Shane Richie facts: I'm a Celeb and EastEnders star's wife, son, age and career revealed

Shane Richie is one of the nation's most recognisable faces thanks to his time as Alfie Moon in EastEnders, and he'll soon be entering the not-quite jungle in the 2020 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Shane Richie is among the latest batch of stars taking part in I'm a Celebrity, and is currently one of the favourites to win the long-running ITV series.

But what else has he done in his career and how big is his family? Here's all the facts you need:

Who is Shane Richie? Shane Richie is a famous actor, comedian, TV presenter and singer. After several years as a stage and TV performer, he became best known for his role of loveable Alfie Moon in EastEnders from 2002 and 2005 and then again from 2010 until 2016. He also returned for a short stint in 2018. He has also presented a number of game shows including Reflex, Win Your Wish List and Decimate. Shane is also known for his regular appearances in pantos every Christmas time. He has also released a number of albums, and scored a massive hit in 2003 with a charity cover of Wham!'s 'I'm Your Man'.

How old is Shane Richie? Shane Richie was born on March 11, 1964. He celebrated his 56th birthday in 2020. He was born in Kensington, London, to Irish parents. Shane began his career as a youngster, performing as a bluecoat entertainer at a Pontins holiday camp Little Canada, on the Isle of Wight.

Is Shane Richie married and does he have any children? Shane Richie and first wife Coleen Nolan in 1995. Picture: Getty Coleen Nolan with sons Shane Jr and Jake in 2009. Picture: Getty From 1990 to 1999, Shane was married to singer and Loose Women star Coleen Nolan. They have two sons together: Shane Roche Jr (born 1988) and Jake Roche (born 1992). Jack is a member of the band Push Baby (formely known as Rixton), who scored a UK number one in 2014 with 'Me and My Broken Heart'. In 2007, he married his actress partner Christie Goddard. They have three children together: Mackenzie Blue, Lolita Bell and Romani-Skye Angel Shelley. Shane with wife Christie and their three kids in 2017. Picture: Getty