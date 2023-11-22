Jamie Lynn Spears facts: Singer and I'm a Celebrity star's age, husband, children and career explained

Jamie Lynn Spears in 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Owen

Jamie Lynn Spears is an American actress and singer who rose to fame as the star of the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101.

She is also the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, whose influence and support helped her pursue her own entertainment career.

However, Jamie Lynn’s life and career have not been without challenges and controversies, such as her teenage pregnancy, her hiatus from acting, and her involvement in her sister’s conservatorship battle.

Jamie Lynn is being introduced to a new British audience thanks to her appearance in the 2023 series of I'm a Celebrity.