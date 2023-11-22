Jamie Lynn Spears facts: Singer and I'm a Celebrity star's age, husband, children and career explained

On Air Now
Early Breakfast with Gary King 4am - 6am
22 November 2023, 14:38
Jamie Lynn Spears is an American actress and singer who rose to fame as the star of the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101.
She is also the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, whose influence and support helped her pursue her own entertainment career.
However, Jamie Lynn’s life and career have not been without challenges and controversies, such as her teenage pregnancy, her hiatus from acting, and her involvement in her sister’s conservatorship battle.
Jamie Lynn is being introduced to a new British audience thanks to her appearance in the 2023 series of I'm a Celebrity.
Jamie Lynn Spears is 32 years old as of 2023, and was born on April 4, 1991 in McComb, Mississippi.
Her parents are James and Lynne Spears, and her siblings are Bryan and Britney Spears.
Jamie Lynn Spears got her start in show business when she was 10 years old. She made her acting debut in the Paramount Pictures drama film Crossroads, which starred her sister Britney Spears. She played the younger version of Britney’s character in a cameo role.
She also walked the runway as a model for Kids R Us fashion show in New York City.
She then auditioned for the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series All That and became a regular cast member in the eighth season in 2002.
She later starred in her own Nickelodeon teen sitcom Zoey 101, which premiered in 2005 and ran for four seasons until 2008. She also sang the theme song for the show, called 'Follow Me'.
Yes, Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears have had a feud that has been going on for a long time.
The sisters have been in conflict over Britney’s conservatorship, which was a legal arrangement that controlled her finances and personal life for 13 years.
Britney accused her family, including Jamie Lynn, of being complicit in the conservatorship and exploiting her for their own benefit. Jamie Lynn denied these allegations and claimed to be supportive of her sister’s freedom and happiness.
The feud escalated when Jamie Lynn released a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said, which Britney slammed as a way of profiting from her misery. The sisters have also exchanged insults and accusations on social media, with Britney calling Jamie Lynn a “scum person” and Jamie Lynn saying Britney could “tell the truth” instead of making vague and accusatory posts.
The feud has caused a rift between the fans of the two sisters, as well as between them and their other family members.
Jamie Lynn Spears is married and has two children. She married Jamie Watson, a businessman and communications entrepreneur, in 2014.
They have a daughter named Ivey Joan Watson, who was born in 2018.
Jamie Lynn also has another daughter named Maddie Briann Aldridge, who was born in 2008 when Jamie Lynn was 17.
Maddie’s father is Casey Aldridge, Jamie Lynn’s former boyfriend and fiancé. Jamie Lynn stepped away from her acting career to focus on being a parent after her teen pregnancy, which caused a scandal at the time.