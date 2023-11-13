I'm A Celebrity 2023 lineup confirmed: Full list of stars heading to the jungle revealed

13 November 2023, 10:50

I'm a Celebrity lineup for 2023
I'm a Celebrity lineup for 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s 2023 cast has allegedly been confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You know it's nearly Christmas when Ant & Dec return with another series of I'm A Celebrity, and the show is set to return on Sunday, November 19 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

A new batch of campmates will participate in Bushtucker Trials to become King or Queen of the Jungle.

The Sun has provided a list of alleged I'm A Celebrity 2023 stars, which includes actors, TV stars and a certain politician.

Here is your lineup so far:

  1. Marvin Humes

    Marvin Humes is a singer, DJ, and TV presenter. Best known as a member of the chart-topping boyband JLS, he later pursued a successful career in broadcasting.

    With charisma and talent, Humes has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, hosting various television shows, such as The Hit List with wife Rochelle Humes.

  2. Fred Sirieix

    Fred Sirieix is a French-born maître d'hôtel, best known for his role on the TV show First Dates, and for teaming up with Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'acampo.

    Renowned for his charm and hospitality expertise, Sirieix has become a beloved figure in the culinary and TV world, sharing his passion for hospitality and love for good food.

  3. Frankie Dettori

    Frankie Dettori
    Frankie Dettori. Picture: Getty

    Frankie Dettori is a legendary Italian-born horse racing jockey.

    Renowned for his charismatic riding style and numerous victories, Dettori is a household name in the racing world. He gained widespread fame for riding all seven winners on British Champions' Day at Ascot in 1996, a historic achievement.

  4. Nigel Farage

    Nigel Farage
    Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

    Nigel Farage is a politician and prominent Eurosceptic. As the former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), he played a key role in advocating for the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

    A polarizing figure, Farage has been influential in shaping British politics.

  5. Danielle Harold

    Danielle Harold is an actress best known for her role as Lola Pearce on EastEnders.

    With a compelling on-screen presence, Danielle has earned acclaim for her performances and has become a recognizable figure in the world of British TV and drama.

  6. Grace Dent

    Grace Dent is a journalist, broadcaster, and author. Renowned for her witty and insightful commentary on food and popular culture, Dent has contributed to various publications and appeared on television, including MasterChef.

    Her engaging writing style and cultural observations have made her a respected voice in the media landscape.

  7. Nick Pickard

    Nick Pickard
    Nick Pickard. Picture: Getty

    Nick Pickard is an actor best known for his longstanding role as Tony Hutchinson on the soap opera Hollyoaks.

    With a career spanning decades, Pickard has become a fixture on British TV, earning recognition for his contributions to the popular long-running series.

  8. Sam Thompson

    Sam Thompson is a reality TV star, rising to prominence on the show Made in Chelsea.

    Known for his humorous personality, Thompson has become a fan favourite and often posts about his life with girlfriend Zara McDemott on social media.

  9. Jamie Lynn Spears

    Jamie Lynn Spears
    Jamie Lynn Spears. Picture: Getty

    Jamie Lynn Spears is an American actress and singer. She gained fame for her role in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101.

    Younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn has navigated the entertainment industry, showcasing her talents and evolving into a respected artist and performer.

  10. Josie Gibson

    Josie Gibson is a TV personality and reality star. She gained fame as the winner of the 2010 edition of Big Brother.

    Known for her bubbly personality, Josie has since become a familiar face on TV, appearing on various shows and engaging audiences with her vibrant energy.

  11. Tony Bellew

    Tony Bellew is a retired British professional boxer and actor. Born on November 30, 1982, in Liverpool, England, he held titles in multiple weight classes.

    Known for his gritty fighting style, Bellew achieved widespread acclaim and respect in the boxing world before transitioning to a career in acting after his retirement.

  12. Nella Rose

    26-year-old YouTuber Nella Rose is said to be heading to the jungle.

    She is perhaps best known for co-hosting Catfish UK on MTV.

