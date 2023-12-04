I'm a Celebrity odds: Who is favourite to win the 2023 series?

4 December 2023, 17:42

Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes
Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Tom Eames

As the campfire crackles and the jungle chorus swells, the latest odds for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2023 have set the betting world abuzz.

With the show now entering its third week, the departure of Jamie Lynn Spears and Grace Dent has left viewers and punters alike speculating on who will emerge as the king or queen of the jungle.

The current favourites, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson, have captured the hearts of the nation with their budding bromance, leading to a significant shift in the betting landscape.

But the jungle is unpredictable, and tensions are rising. A new favourite could emerge at any moment, as odds fluctuate with every trial and tribulation faced by the celebrities. Will the public’s support for Bellew continue to surge, or will another campmate rise to the challenge?

I'm a Celeb cast 2023
I'm a Celeb cast 2023. Picture: ITV

According to Ladbrokes, Tony Bellew is the new favourite for this year's I'm A Celebrity crown.

Last week, the retired boxer was 20/1 to win, but on Sunday his price tumbled all the way down to 5/2, and this morning (December 4) those odds have been slashed again.

Tony has replaced Sam Thompson as the 6/5 favourite to be King of the Jungle.

Meanwhile, Nella Rose is the red-hot favourite at 4/7 to be the next celebrity to leave the camp.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Winner latest odds (December 4):

  • Tony Bellew – 6/5
  • Sam Thompson – 11/8
  • Josie Gibson – 7/1
  • Danielle Harold - 14/1
  • Nigel Farage - 16/1
  • Marvin Humes - 50/1
  • Fred Sirieix - 66/1
  • Nella Rose – 80/1
  • Nick Pickard - 100/1

Next Elimination latest odds (December 4):

  • 4/7 Nella Rose
  • 3/1 Nick Pickard
  • 6/1 Fred Sirieix
  • 12/1 Marvin Humes
  • 16/1 Danielle Harold
  • 16/1 Nigel Farage
  • 33/1 bar

