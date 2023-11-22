Josie Gibson facts: This Morning and I'm a Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career explained

By Tom Owen

Josie Gibson is a popular TV personality who rose to fame after winning the eleventh series of Big Brother in 2010.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Since then, she has appeared in several reality shows, such as Josie and John James: What Happened Next, and There’s Something About Josie.

Josie has also ventured into presenting, becoming a regular segment presenter and announcer for ITV’s This Morning, as well as a relief co-presenter from 2021. In 2023, she joined the cast of the 23rd season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She worked as a financial sales rep before entering the Big Brother house. She became a fan favourite for her bubbly personality and her romance with fellow housemate John James Parton, whom she dated for a year after the show. She won the series with a record-breaking 77.5% of the public vote.

Josie has also launched her own perfume, clothing line, and fitness DVD. She has also been a spokesmodel for Curvissa Clothing and a columnist for Now magazine.