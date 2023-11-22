Josie Gibson facts: This Morning and I'm a Celebrity star's age, partner, children and career explained

Josie Gibson is a popular TV personality who rose to fame after winning the eleventh series of Big Brother in 2010.

Since then, she has appeared in several reality shows, such as Josie and John James: What Happened Next, and There’s Something About Josie.

Josie has also ventured into presenting, becoming a regular segment presenter and announcer for ITV’s This Morning, as well as a relief co-presenter from 2021. In 2023, she joined the cast of the 23rd season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

She worked as a financial sales rep before entering the Big Brother house. She became a fan favourite for her bubbly personality and her romance with fellow housemate John James Parton, whom she dated for a year after the show. She won the series with a record-breaking 77.5% of the public vote.

Josie has also launched her own perfume, clothing line, and fitness DVD. She has also been a spokesmodel for Curvissa Clothing and a columnist for Now magazine.

  1. How old is Josie Gibson?

    Josie Gibson Launches Her New Diet Website 'Slimmables'
    Josie Gibson Launches Her New Diet Website 'Slimmables'. Picture: Getty

    Josie Gibson is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on January 24, 1985 in Bristol.

    She grew up in a large family with six younger siblings (three sisters and three brothers).

  2. Is she married and does she have children?

    Josie Gibson is not married and is currently thought to be single.

    She has a four-year-old son named Reggie James, whom she shares with her ex-partner Terry.

    She split from Terry in 2018, shortly after giving birth to Reggie.

