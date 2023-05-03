Ant McPartlin facts: Ant & Dec star's age, wife, children, height and career revealed

3 May 2023, 13:05 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 15:25

Ant McPartlin in 2022
Ant McPartlin in 2022. Picture: Getty

Ant McPartlin is one half of the UK's best-loved double act since Morecambe & Wise.

Alongside Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec have been ever-present on British TV since the early 1990s.

Ant & Dec met while working on the children's TV drama Byker Grove in 1989. After a wobbly start, they soon became best friends.

It is reported that they are each insured against the other's death, with the amount reportedly being around £1 million.

Ant & Dec with the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and TV Presenter Award at the National Television Awards 2018
Ant & Dec with the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and TV Presenter Award at the National Television Awards 2018. Picture: Getty
Ant & Dec in 1995
Ant & Dec in 1995. Picture: Getty

After a successful music career, they soon moved into presenting TV, and currently host Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Britain's Got Talent, and Limitless Win.

Previous shows include SMTV Live, CD:UK, Friends Like These, Pop Idol, PokerFace, Push the Button, Red or Black?, and Text Santa. They also presented the Brit Awards in 2001, 2015 and 2016.

The presenting duo were appointed an OBE in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to broadcast and entertainment.

Here's all the big and important facts about the popular star:

  1. How old is Ant?

    Ant McPartlin
    Picture: Getty

    Ant was born on November 18, 1975. He celebrated his 47th birthday in 2022.

    He was born in Newcastle.

  2. Ant McPartlin wife: Is he married?

    Ant McPartlin and second wife Anne-Marie Corbett on their wedding day in 2021
    Ant McPartlin and second wife Anne-Marie Corbett on their wedding day in 2021. Picture: Getty

    Ant married make-up artist and former singer Lisa Armstrong in July 2006.

    The pair were married for 11 years, before they announced in January 2018 that they were divorcing. Their divorce was granted in October 2018.

    In August 2021, Ant married Anne-Marie Corbett, who was previously his personal assistant. They had been in a relationship since 2018.

  3. Does Ant have any kids?

    Ant doesn't have any children.

    However, he gained two step-daughters through his relationship with Anne-Marie.

    The former PA has two girls from her previous marriage to businessman Scott Corbett, whom she divorced in 2017.

  4. How tall is Ant McPartlin?

    Ant is said to be 5ft 8in (172.7 cm) tall, compared to Dec's 5ft 5½in (166.4 cm).

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Pierce Brosnan and Meryls Streep in Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia 3: Pierce Brosnan is up for returning as Sam in a third movie

ABBA

Jon Bon Jovi has shared his thoughts on the recent engagement of son Jake and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake's engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for first time

Music

Kevin Costner's second wife Christine Baumgartner has filed for divorce.

Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

Michael Palin's wife Helen has died

Michael Palin confirms death of beloved wife Helen weeks after 57th wedding anniversary

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour arrived together at the Met Gala.

Bill Nighy confirms romance with Vogue editor Anna Wintour at Met Gala

More on Smooth

George Michael and Kate Bush

George Michael and Kate Bush win Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction vote

George Michael

Cher and Anthony Edwards

Cher 'splits from 37-year-old boyfriend as engagement rumours shrugged off'

Cher

Aerosmith are calling time on their fifty year plus career.

Aerosmith to call it quits after announcing their farewell tour 'Peace Out'

Music

Ed Sheeran's grandmother Nancy inspired his 2017 song 'Nancy Mulligan'.

Ed Sheeran devastated as beloved grandmother and inspiration behind hit song passes away

Ed Sheeran

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: All-star TV judging lineup to choose two new West End stars

ABBA

Who will perform at King Charles's Coronation concert?

King Charles III Coronation Concert: When is it and who will perform?

Music

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother