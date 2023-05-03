Ant McPartlin facts: Ant & Dec star's age, wife, children, height and career revealed

On Air Now
Ant McPartlin is one half of the UK's best-loved double act since Morecambe & Wise.
Alongside Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec have been ever-present on British TV since the early 1990s.
Ant & Dec met while working on the children's TV drama Byker Grove in 1989. After a wobbly start, they soon became best friends.
It is reported that they are each insured against the other's death, with the amount reportedly being around £1 million.
After a successful music career, they soon moved into presenting TV, and currently host Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Britain's Got Talent, and Limitless Win.
Previous shows include SMTV Live, CD:UK, Friends Like These, Pop Idol, PokerFace, Push the Button, Red or Black?, and Text Santa. They also presented the Brit Awards in 2001, 2015 and 2016.
The presenting duo were appointed an OBE in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to broadcast and entertainment.
Here's all the big and important facts about the popular star:
Ant was born on November 18, 1975. He celebrated his 47th birthday in 2022.
He was born in Newcastle.
Ant married make-up artist and former singer Lisa Armstrong in July 2006.
The pair were married for 11 years, before they announced in January 2018 that they were divorcing. Their divorce was granted in October 2018.
In August 2021, Ant married Anne-Marie Corbett, who was previously his personal assistant. They had been in a relationship since 2018.
Ant doesn't have any children.
However, he gained two step-daughters through his relationship with Anne-Marie.
The former PA has two girls from her previous marriage to businessman Scott Corbett, whom she divorced in 2017.
Ant is said to be 5ft 8in (172.7 cm) tall, compared to Dec's 5ft 5½in (166.4 cm).
