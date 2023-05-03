Declan Donnelly facts: Ant & Dec star's age, wife, children and height revealed

Declan Donnelly is one of the UK's most successful and popular TV presenters of all time.

Alongside Ant McPartlin, Ant & Dec have been ever-present on British TV since the early 1990s.

Ant & Dec met while working on the children's TV drama Byker Grove in 1989. After a wobbly start, they soon became best friends.

It is reported that they are each insured against the other's death, with the amount reportedly being around £1 million.

Ant & Dec with the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and TV Presenter Award at the National Television Awards 2018. Picture: Getty

Ant & Dec in 1995. Picture: Getty

After a successful music career, they soon moved into presenting TV, and currently host Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Britain's Got Talent, and Limitless Win.

Previous shows include SMTV Live, CD:UK, Friends Like These, Pop Idol, PokerFace, Push the Button, Red or Black?, and Text Santa. They also presented the Brit Awards in 2001, 2015 and 2016.

The presenting duo were appointed an OBE in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to broadcast and entertainment.

Here's all the big and important facts about the popular star: