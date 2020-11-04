How Wham! got their name: Teenage George Michael reveals story in interview clip from 1983

4 November 2020, 13:39

Teenage George Michael reveals story of how Wham! got its name in interview clip from 1983
Teenage George Michael reveals story of how Wham! got its name in interview clip from 1983. Picture: YouTube / Austech / Getty

By Sian Hamer

George Michael was appearing on Countdown Australia in the early eighties when he opened up about the inspiration behind the name Wham! and the early days of the band.

Dressed in a brown leather jacket and striped jumper, the 'Careless Whisper' singer was just at the start of what would be a highly successful music career.

He was 19 years old at the time, and in the years that followed he would sell more than 30 million records worldwide as part of the popular pop duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley.

Michael and Ridgeley became best friends instantly when they met at school and were inseparable. When their education finished, they continued to stick together and wrote music while both on the dole, George reveals, before landing a record contract.

But it was only after they'd signed the contract that they adopted the name Wham!, and recalling the moment Ridgeley suggested the name brings a smile to Michael's face...

Read more: George Michael's Freedom: Supermodels recall intimate moments and 'naughty' antics from video shoot

"I think it was Andrew actually, originally," George says as he discusses the name's origins.

"We were in a club, dancing, and we were kind of doing this like formation dance and having a laugh," he continues.

Read more: George Michael and Paul McCartney's duet of 'Heal the Pain' is a forgotten masterpiece

"Andy started shouting something about wham bam, and all this, you know," he smiles as he recalls.

"And we thought that would be a good name for a group."

But in the same breath, George goes on to reveal that the pair actually threw the name out.

George Michael reveals the inspiration behind the name Wham! in 1983 interview clip
George Michael reveals the inspiration behind the name Wham! in 1983 interview clip. Picture: Getty

Read more: Young George Michael, 21, surprises Terry Wogan with wise and articulate interview answers

"We thought no, we've got to think of something better than that," The 'Club Tropicana' singer explains.

But after some time, the duo were drawn back to the name as it felt fitting for their music.

"It seemed right for what we were doing," George concludes.

Read more: Moment George Michael first locks eyes with ‘future soulmate’ in audience while singing Careless Whisper

20-year-old George Michael discusses the early days of Wham! on Countdown Australia in 1983
20-year-old George Michael discusses the early days of Wham! on Countdown Australia in 1983. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the interview, the music star opened up about the early days of the band and how their music was initially discovered.

"So how did you get the record contract then?" the interviewer asks. "How did you sort of make London know there's Wham!?"

Read more: Heartbreaking poetry George Michael wrote at 11-years-old proves the star's early talent

The question makes the music star smile, as he honestly responds: "We didn't really.

"The actual demo tape that got us the contract was about four minutes long."

The most surprising part of Michael's story is how much the tape, which essentially launched their music career, cost to make.

Read more: When George Michael secretly donated all royalties from 'Jesus to a Child' to ChildLine

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley on tour in 1983
George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley on tour in 1983. Picture: Getty

"We did it for £20, in Andrew's front room," he reveals, "to try and get someone to give us, you know because we had no money, being on the dole.

"We wanted someone to give us the money to make a proper demo. And we got a contract off it, which we were really amazed with."

QUIZ: How well do you know Wham! song lyrics?

1983 saw Wham! release four singles, including a reissue of 'Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do)', 'Bad Boys', 'Club Tropicana' and 'Club Fantastic Megamix'.

The year before they'd released two singles: 'Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do)' and 'Young Guns (Go for It!)'.

George Michael on stage in 1983
George Michael on stage in 1983. Picture: Getty

For the pair, dancing and clubbing were a big source of inspiration for music, George also reveals.

"I think that shows in the records," he says, before adding uncertainly: "hopefully it shows."

Read more: Andrew Ridgeley vows never to perform Wham! songs again following George Michael's death

One moment in the interview which garners a big laugh from the star is when the interviewer tells him he's been dubbed as an "English John Travolta".

But George isn't sure he agrees.

"I haven't got any white suits in my cupboard, or anything like that," he quips.

George Michael talks about an upcoming album and the release of the single 'Bad Boys' in the interview clip
George Michael talks about an upcoming album and the release of the single 'Bad Boys' in the interview clip. Picture: Getty

As the interview draws to a close, George teases the release of an upcoming album, which is untitled at the time, and the single 'Bad Boys'.

"It's another very tongue-in-cheek look at teenagers, I suppose," he describes of the single. "Of which I'm still, luckily, a part."

Read more: When George Michael cheekily sang 'Careless Whisper' bare chested and the audience went berserk

After some joking about whether Michael himself is a "bad boy", the singer briefly touches upon his love life.

"I've not actually got that serious with anybody, no," he responds.

"I've been lucky enough to escape that."

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael songs

15 of George Michael's best ever songs

Features

Bake Off Peter and Matt Lucas

Bake Off's Matt Lucas feels old as contestant has never heard of Careless Whisper or Spandau Ballet

Bake Off

Keren and Andrew in 2005

Bananarama's Keren Woodward denies she is dating Andrew Ridgeley: 'We broke up seven years ago'

Music

Bananarama interview

Bananarama interview: Keren and Sara recall George Michael friendship, Band Aid's lack of women and lifelong friendship

Music

Five supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista (pictured with George Michael), Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford starred in the Freedom! '90 music video

George Michael's Freedom: Supermodels recall intimate moments and 'naughty' antics from video shoot
Wham! were the first ever western pop group to perform in the Republic of China and the screams of the crowd prove just what a special night it was for everyone who witnessed the concert.

When George Michael cheekily sang 'Careless Whisper' bare chested and the audience went berserk
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bee Gees Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb were being interviewed for NBC when eldest brother Barry got his forefinger stuck in the water bottle he had been absently playing with throughout the segment.

The time Barry Gibb got his finger stuck in a bottle during a Bee Gees TV interview

Bee Gees

Protests began in the Spanish city over the weekend as authorities declared a six-month state of emergency and introduced a country-wide curfew.

Busker calmly plays 'Eternal Flame' as fires and anti-lockdown rioters rage around him in Barcelona

Music

ABBA themselves didn't even know it would be their last performance as they appeared on live Saturday evening BBC show on December 11, 1982 recording.

ABBA's last ever TV performance in 1982 is so moving

ABBA

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood's cover of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' is stunning

Country

John Moschitta Jr starts by repeating a rendition of 'You Got Trouble' from The Music Man, the song that won him in place in the record books.

When the world's fastest talking man sang Michael Jackson's 'Bad' in 20 seconds flat

Music

Sean Connery covered The Beatles in 1998

Sean Connery's cover of 'In My Life' by The Beatles is beautiful and very poignant

TV & Film