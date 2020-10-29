When Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited after 24 years to sing ‘You’re The One That I Want’

The pair were celebrating the release of Grease on DVD in 2002 when the spectacular moment took place 24 years after they fell in love on screen as Sandy and Danny Zuko.
The pair were celebrating the release of Grease on DVD in 2002 when the spectacular moment took place 24 years after they fell in love on screen playing Sandy and Danny Zuko.

It's not everyday two of the world's most iconic movie characters reunite for a one-off rendition of their most famous song.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta were celebrating the release of Grease on DVD in 2002 when they got on stage to sing 'You're The One That I Want' for the ecstatic audience.

Olivia, who had been on her North American tour, jumped on a plane and flew halfway across the U.S. to attend the party and be reunited with her most famous castmate.

Grease is the seventh highest-grossing live-action musical worldwide. The movie was re-released in 2018 for its 40th anniversary and in 42 years the film has grossed a staggering $396 million worldwide.
The incredible moment took place on September 24 at the Paramount Lot in Hollywood, Los Angeles with numerous stars and crew from the movie watching from the audience.

Grease is the seventh highest-grossing live-action musical worldwide. The movie was re-released in 2018 for its 40th anniversary and in 42 years the film has grossed a staggering $396 million worldwide.

However, it has been met with criticism in recent years by some people, who have claimed that the film's story is sexist.

But Olivia Newton-John - who famously played Sandy opposite John Travolta's Danny - has denied that Grease is sexist, arguing that there is “nothing deep in there about the #MeToo movement”.

Grease concludes with Sandy transforming herself from a plainly-dressed innocent girl to a leather-clad bad-girl, before heading off into the sunset with her greaser boyfriend Danny.

