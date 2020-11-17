Relive Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John’s rarely heard duet of ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’

17 November 2020, 17:06

The two icons then sang the famous hit together and coming together at the end to hold their hands high in the air, were met with screams of delight from the Australian audience.
Mariah Carey was on tour in Melbourne in 2002, when on the evening of February 16 she launched into a version of 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' with Olivia Newton-John.

It's not everyday you get two of the world's greatest female singers on stage together, but that's exactly what happened when Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John joined forces in Australia in 1998.

Mariah Carey was on the Melbourne leg of her Butterfly tour in 2002, when on the evening of February 16 she launched into a version of 'Hopelessly Devoted To You'.

But what the fans didn't know was that the song's original performer, Olivia Newton-John, was waiting in the wings and ready to walk on stage to meet Mariah for a stunning one-off duet of the famous hit.








But the amazing duet is not the last time the duo performed together.

Mariah Carey posted a video in 2015 of the pair singing the chorus of 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', when she bumped into Olivia Newton-John by a swimming pool in Las Vegas .

The actress and 'Hero' singer couldn't contain their excitement in the clip as they giggled and introduced one another, clearly delighted to be reunited after 17 years.

The video comes after footage recently resurfaced of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta performing 'You're The One That I Want' at a party in 2002, sent Grease fans wild.


Mariah Carey posted a video in 2015 of the pair singing the chorus of 'Hopelessly Devoted To You', when she bumped into Olivia Newton-John by a swimming pool in Las Vegas .

The incredible moment took place at the party to celebrate the release of Grease on DVD, when the stars of the movie got on stage to sing for the ecstatic audience.

Grease is the seventh highest-grossing live-action musical in the world. The movie was re-released in 2018 for its 40th anniversary and in 42 years the film has grossed a staggering $396 million worldwide.

However, it has been met with criticism in recent years by some people, who have claimed that the film's story is sexist, an argument vehemently denied by Olivia Newton-John.

