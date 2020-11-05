The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley

5 November 2020, 16:54

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart
It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart. Picture: NBC

The line-up were joined by Donna Summer, Kris Kristofferson and Earth, Wind & Fire at the televised fundraising concert for UNICEF at The United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979.

See more: ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

The brainchild of the Bee Gees and journalist David Frost, Olivia Newton-John, Donna Summer, ABBA, Rod Stewart, Earth, Wind & Fire, Kris Kristofferson and many more, were brought together in New York on January 9, 1979 for a spectacular collaboration.

See more: Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV - video

The event was called The Music for UNICEF Concert: A Gift of Song, a gig held to raise money for world hunger programs and to mark the beginning of 1979's International Year of the Child.

See more: 11 amazing facts about Olivia Newton-John

The incredible show culminated in a beautiful medley of Jackie DeShannon's 'Put A Little Bit Of Love In Your Heart' by all the acts and was recorded and televised the following day on NBC and across the world.
The incredible show culminated in a beautiful medley of Jackie DeShannon's 'Put A Little Bit Of Love In Your Heart' by all the acts and was recorded and televised the following day on NBC and across the world. Picture: NBC
The brainchild of the Bee Gees and journalist David Frost, Olivia Newton-John, Donna Summer (pictured), Rod Stewart and many more, were brought together in New York on January 9, 1979 for a spectacular collaboration.
The brainchild of the Bee Gees and journalist David Frost, Olivia Newton-John, Donna Summer (pictured), Rod Stewart and many more, were brought together in New York on January 9, 1979 for a spectacular collaboration. Picture: NBC
ABBA's performed their new single 'Chiquitita' and donated half of all royalties from the song to UNICEF.
ABBA's performed their new single 'Chiquitita' and donated half of all royalties from the song to UNICEF. Picture: NBC

See more: When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

The biggest pop and disco stars of the time were roped in by the Gibb brothers for the one-off performance and saw each act sing one of their own hit songs, alongside special appearances from Henry Fonda, David Frost and Henry 'The Fonz' Winkler.

The incredible show culminated in a beautiful medley of Jackie DeShannon's 'Put A Little Bit Of Love In Your Heart' by all the acts and was recorded and televised the following day on NBC and across the world.

See more: ABBA's last ever TV performance in 1982 is so moving

ABBA's performed their new single 'Chiquitita' and donated half of all royalties from the song to UNICEF.

The Bee Gees' contribution was 'Too Much Heaven', released at the end of 1978, nine months after 'Night Fever' took the world by storm and which after the UNICEF gig topped the charts in the United States and Canada.

See more: When Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta reunited after 24 years to sing ‘You’re The One That I Want’

The Bee Gees decided to give all of the publishing royalties of the single to UNICEF and as of 2003, 'Too Much Heaven' had earned a staggering over seven million dollars for the charity.

The Brothers Gibb and Olivia Newton-John practising backstage at the UNICEF charity gig on January 9, 1979
The Brothers Gibb and Olivia Newton-John practising backstage at the UNICEF charity gig on January 9, 1979. Picture: Getty

The United Nations Secretary-General, Kurt Waldheim, applauded the trio and heralded the donation "an outstanding and generous initiative."

See more: When Queen, the Beatles and Rod Stewart sang spectacular version of 'All You Need Is Love'

However, the UNICEF gig was just one of many charitable initiatives the Bee Gees took part in during their careers.

In their first public performance together since Maurice's death, Barry and Robin reunited on stage in Miami in February 2006 for charity concert in aid of the Diabetes Research Institute, and also played at the 30th annual Prince's Trust Concert on 20 May 2006.

See next: Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson's powerful forgotten duet 'All In Your Name' is spectacular

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

Bee Gees

The greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Features

Bee Gees Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb were being interviewed for NBC when eldest brother Barry got his forefinger stuck in the water bottle he had been absently playing with throughout the segment.

The time Barry Gibb got his finger stuck in a bottle during a Bee Gees TV interview
Bee Gees documentary with new Barry Gibb interview 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is coming to cinemas

Bee Gees documentary with new Barry Gibb interview is coming to cinemas
Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
TNT Boys as Bee Gees

These 3 kids pretending to be the Bee Gees are INCREDIBLE

Music

The song 'All In Your Name' was written by Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson to reportedly protest the United States government's impending plan to invade Iraq.

Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson's powerful forgotten duet 'All In Your Name' is spectacular
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Annie Lennox in 1988

Annie Lennox and Eurythmics' 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice

Smooth Christmas

Smooth Christmas 2020: Here's how to listen online

Christmas

Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder

Remembering Tom Jones and Stevie Wonder's amazing duets and medleys 20 years apart

Stevie Wonder

Teenage George Michael reveals story of how Wham! got its name in interview clip from 1983

How Wham! got their name: Teenage George Michael reveals story in interview clip from 1983

George Michael