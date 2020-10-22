Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson's powerful forgotten duet 'All In Your Name' is spectacular

The song 'All In Your Name' was written by Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson to reportedly protest the United States government's impending plan to invade Iraq.
Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson recorded a duet together in 2002 but it was only released nine years later on June 25, 2011, the second anniversary of The King of Pop's death.

Barry Gibb released the track in 2011, two years after Michael's death, and accompanied it with the footage of the pair from Miami's Middle Ear Studio.

The clip shows private moments between MJ and the Bee Gee as they created the track in December 2002.

"&squot;All in Your Name&squot; is in fact the message that Michael wanted to send out to all of his fans all over the world that he did it all for them and for the pure love of music," said Barry Gibb in 2011.
The live footage of the pair was just part of two hours of video shot by Barry's son Ashley Gibb, that would later go on to become the song's official music video (bottom of page).

"Michael Jackson and I were the dearest of friends, that's simply what it was," Barry said upon the video's release.

"We gravitated towards the same kind of music and we loved collaborating and he was the easiest person to write with.

"The more we got to know each other the more those ideas entwined and it all came to this song 'All In Your Name'.

The footage shows Michael Jackson in a way the public rarely got to see him, relaxed and focused on making music. Pictured, Michael Jackson at the mixing desk.
"I hope and pray that we all get to hear it in its entirety. This experience I will treasure forever."

The footage shows Michael Jackson in a way the public rarely got to see him, relaxed and focused on making music.

Rumour has it that the collaboration was Jackson's idea.

The Bee Gees and Michael Jackson's friendship. Pictured (L to R) brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb went back decades, with Barry Gibb naming one of his sons after the singer and Jackson attending fellow Bee Gee Maurice Gibb's funeral in 2003.
A Billboard report from 2002 said that MJ turned up on Barry's doorstep with the half-finished track and was drawn to writing with the Bee Gee because both artists opposed the Iraq war, but Barry Gibb refuted these claims in 2011.

"[All in Your Name is] the message that Michael wanted to send out to all of his fans all over the world," Gibb wrote. "That he did it all for them and for the pure love of music."

See the full official music video for 'All In Your Name' below:

The Bee Gees and Michael Jackson's friendship went back decades, with Barry Gibb naming one of his sons after the singer – who was also Michael Gibb's godfather – and Jackson attending fellow Bee Gee Maurice Gibb's funeral in 2003.

"We are devastated," Barry Gibb said after MJ's sudden death on June 25, 2009, with his brother Robin Gibb adding: "We've not only lost a great friend in Michael, but also lost a wonderful sensitive human being."

