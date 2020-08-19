Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV - video

19 August 2020, 16:44 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 21:37

The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998
The Bee Gees gave an incredible acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on a chat show. Pictured (L to R) Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. in 1998. Picture: ITV/YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb gave the incredible spontaneous performance in 1998.

The Bee Gees were appearing as guests on ITV show Des O'Connor Tonight when the spine-tingling moment occurred.

There to promote their new album One Night Only, recorded at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in front of a huge audience, the trio took the moment to show off some live acapella vocals.

QUIZ: How well do you know the Bee Gees' song lyrics?

Barry starts off with a beautiful introduction to 'How Deep is Your Love', prompting Robin and Maurice to join him for the chorus and then split off into breathtaking harmonies.

Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb gave the spontaneous performance whilst appearing on Des O'Connor Tonight in 1998. Pictured, Barry Gibb.
Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb gave the spontaneous performance whilst appearing on Des O'Connor Tonight in 1998. Pictured, Barry Gibb. Picture: ITV/YouTube

The acoustics in the studio are perfect for the performance and host Des O'Connor is clearly completely enchanted by the singers as he mouths along to the words.

'How Deep Is Your Love' was a huge hit for the Bee Gees in the 1970's, and for Take That in 1996, and was written by all three Gibb brothers.

See more: The greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

The Gibbs haven't ever said that the song was inspired by any particular love story, but Barry once said of the song's creation: "A lot of the textures you hear in the song were added on later. We didn't change any lyrics, mind you, but the way we recorded it was a little different than the way we wrote in the terms of construction.

"A little different for the better, I think, the title 'How Deep Is Your Love' we thought was perfect because of all the connotations involved in that sentence, and that was simply it".

Read more: Andy Gibb: Bee Gees' brother's death, songs, wife and daughter explained

The song became a huge hit after being used on the soundtrack for the John Travolta film Saturday Night Fever in 1977.

When 'How Deep Is Your Love' became a UK number 3 hit, Barry said: "You have no idea what a thrill it is to have a top five single in England.

Read more: The Story Of...'How Deep Is Your Love' by Bee Gees

"With all the new wave and punk rock out, I would have thought something like 'How Deep Is Your Love' wouldn't have a chance. We always kept going forward and we're getting stronger every day."

The Bee Gees perform during the "One Night Only" concert at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, 1999.
The Bee Gees perform during the "One Night Only" concert at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, 1999. Picture: Getty

It was a number one hit around the world, including the US where it was in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a then-record 17 weeks.

Listen to Take That duet with Barry Gibb on new 'How Deep Is Your Love' - video

Following the success of the Bee Gees - and Freddie Mercury's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Elton John's movie Rocketman - it's unsurprising the the next big musical film is to be about the Gibb brothers.

See more: 8 songs you didn't know were written by Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King has reportedly approached Bradley Cooper to star as Sir Barry, according to the Daily Mail and Robin Gibb’s son RJ is also keen to cast Oscar-winning star Rami Malek as the role of his dad.

"When I saw him play Freddie, he reminded me of my father during the Bee Gees' Massachusetts period [1967].

Bradley Cooper could play Barry Gibb in the upcoming Bee Gees biopic.
Bradley Cooper could play Barry Gibb in the upcoming Bee Gees biopic. Picture: Getty

Film producer Graham King, who worked on Queen's 2018 biographical drama, is working with RJ to develop the new movie.

The upcoming film will apparently follow the three brothers from their arrival from Australia to 1960s London, capturing their ups and downs in the music industry – including how they became legendary disco kings.

"If it were me, I would want everyone to get a full picture of everyone, not only the successes but the pitfalls," RJ said.

Sir Barry Gibb is the only surviving member of the band, following the deaths of twins Maurice (2003) and Robin (2012).

Watch more: Hear Freddie Mercury’s spine-tingling acapella voice in backstage video from last Queen concert - video

Last Played Songs

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

Stephen Gibb pictured with his father Barry Gibb when he was a child. Right, Barry Gibb

Bee Gees: Barry Gibb's ex-addict son reveals he was homeless and ate food from bins on recovery podcast
Bee Gees - How Deep is Your Love

The Story of... 'How Deep is Your Love' by Bee Gees

The Story of...

RJ Gibb thinks Rami Malek is a good candidate for the role of his dad in upcoming Bee Gees biopic

Robin Gibb's son RJ wants Rami Malek to play his dad in upcoming Bee Gees biopic
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Song Lists

Can you remember the lyrics to the Bee Gees' biggest hits?

QUIZ: How well do you know the Bee Gees' song lyrics?

Quizzes

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Behind-the-scenes pictures of Freddie Mercury throughout his career

Freddie Mercury in private: Rarely seen photos of the star behind closed doors

Queen

Whitney Houston, ABBA, Robbie Williams and the Bee Gees are all feature on the top 30 ultimate dance floor fillers list

Brits have revealed their top 30 ultimate dance floor fillers - but do you agree?

Music

David Bowie's latest album features 12 previously unheard live tracks from 1999

A new David Bowie live album has been released and it's incredible

David Bowie

Michael Jackson

Remembering when Michael Jackson 'fired' his music director mid-song - video

Michael Jackson

Mick Hucknall

This Mick Hucknall acoustic version of 'Holding Back the Years' is stunning

Simply Red