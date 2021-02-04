Andy Gibb outshines older brother Barry with jaw dropping solo of Bee Gees’ ‘Words’ in 1981

4 February 2021, 13:59 | Updated: 4 February 2021, 14:50

Andy Gibb gave a sensational performance of the Bee Gees' hit song 'Words' when he was just 23-years-old.
Andy Gibb gave a sensational performance of the Bee Gees' hit song 'Words' when he was just 23-years-old. Picture: NBC

Andy was performing a a variety show for President Ronald Reagan in 1981 when he got on stage and stunned the crowd with a spectacular rendition of 'Words' by Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb.

Andy Gibb gave a sensational performance of the Bee Gees' hit song 'Words' when he was just 23-years-old.

The young star had been invited to take part in the Command Performance, a two-hour TV special tribute to President and Mrs. Ronald Reagan.

See more: The greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Broadcast on NBC, the variety show at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. featured the great and the good of 1981's music scene.

Andy Gibb had been invited to take part in the Command Performance, a two-hour TV special tribute to President and Mrs. Ronald Reagan.
Andy Gibb had been invited to take part in the Command Performance, a two-hour TV special tribute to President and Mrs. Ronald Reagan. Picture: NBC
Broadcast on NBC, the variety show at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. featured the great and the good of 1981's music scene. (Pictured, Andy Gibb in 1981)
Broadcast on NBC, the variety show at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. featured the great and the good of 1981's music scene. (Pictured, Andy Gibb in 1981). Picture: NBC
The youngest Gibb is the spitting image of older brother Barry in the video and even replicates the Bee Gees star's impressive vibrato and falsetto range, while giving the song a twist all of his own.
The youngest Gibb is the spitting image of older brother Barry in the video and even replicates the Bee Gees star's impressive vibrato and falsetto range, while giving the song a twist all of his own. Picture: NBC

Introduced by his girlfriend and host of the show, Victoria Principal, Andy Gibb took to the stage and blew the audience away with his own version of Maurice, Robin and Barry Gibb's 1968 hit, 'Words'.

See more: Bee Gees: When Barry and Robin Gibb sang a flawless medley as Maurice tried to make them laugh

And while each of the Gibb's have their own distinct sounds, the comparison between Andy and one brother in particular is unmistakable.

The youngest Gibb is the spitting image of older brother Barry in the video and even replicates the Bee Gees star's impressive vibrato and falsetto vocal registers, while giving the song a twist all of his own.

See more: When Andy Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang a sizzling duet of Bee Gees hit ‘Rest Your Love On Me’

After singing 'Words' Andy Gibb sang his own song, '(Me) Without You' before other stars took to the stage to pay tribute to the president.
After singing 'Words' Andy Gibb sang his own song, '(Me) Without You' before other stars took to the stage to pay tribute to the president. Picture: NBC
The youngest Gibb is the spitting image of older brother Barry in the video and even replicates the Bee Gees star's impressive vibrato and falsetto vocal registers, while giving the song a twist all of his own.
The youngest Gibb is the spitting image of older brother Barry in the video and even replicates the Bee Gees star's impressive vibrato and falsetto vocal registers, while giving the song a twist all of his own. Picture: NBC
Andy Gibb fought a battle with drug addiction all of his life and would eventually succumb to it, dying from a heart attack caused by cocaine use when he was just 30-years-old.
Andy Gibb fought a battle with drug addiction all of his life and would eventually succumb to it, dying from a heart attack caused by cocaine use when he was just 30-years-old. Picture: Getty

After singing 'Words' Andy sang his own song, '(Me) Without You' before other stars took to the stage to pay tribute to the president.

See more: The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley

Performances included Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash singing 'Goin' to Jackson', Andy Williams singing a medley of his greatest hits and Luciano Pavarotti giving a stunning performance of Tosti's 'La Serenata'.

Viewers of the video agree, with many taking to YouTube to praise the talents of the youngest Gibb.

See more: When Andy Gibb joined the Bee Gees for a rare phenomenal performance of 'You Should Be Dancing'

"He had the vibrato of Robin and the falsetto of Barry all on one voice...beautiful boys," one said.

See the full video of Andy Gibb singing 'Words' by the Bee Gees below:

Andy Gibb (far left) performing with the Bee Gees in 1979
Andy Gibb (far left) performing with the Bee Gees in 1979. Picture: Getty

See more: Barry Gibb releases love song 'Butterfly' he wrote with brothers Robin and Maurice when they were kids

"His resemblance to Barry is striking, both in body and voice," another wrote: "In all of the years I've listened and loved the Bee Gees, I did not know Andy sang this song. I have chills. He was/is so beautiful!"

"It is unbelievable how this man resembles his eldest brother and how their voices sound alike." a fan concluded ."What a pity his fate was to die so young."

See more: Barry Gibb and Michael Jackson's powerful forgotten duet 'All In Your Name' is spectacular

The youngest Gibb brother fought a battle with drug addiction all of his life and would eventually succumb to it, dying from a heart attack caused by cocaine use when he was just 30-years-old.

Andy went twice to drug rehabilitation and in 1988 planned a come back and a record deal with Island Records.

See more: When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

But the deal was never signed, and despite the Bee Gees also announcing Andy would be officially joining their group as the fourth Bee Gee in 1988, the youngest Gibb was suffering.

Just months before his death in 1988, the Bee Gees announced Andy would be officially joining their group as the fourth Bee Gee. The Gibb brothers pictured in 1978
Just months before his death in 1988, the Bee Gees announced Andy would be officially joining their group as the fourth Bee Gee. The Gibb brothers pictured in 1978. Picture: Getty

Robin Gibb would later say of Andy's state of mind in the spring of 1988 that he "just went downhill so fast... he was in a terrible state of depression."

See more: The Bee Gees' flawless harmonies during a live MTV performance in 1993 is a lost masterpiece

Just two days after celebrating his 30th birthday in London while working on his new album, Andy was admitted to hospital in Oxford where he complained of chest pains and died not long afterwards.

Andy Gibb is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. The headstone reads 'Andy Gibb / March 5, 1958 – March 10, 1988 / An Everlasting Love'.

See more: Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

Bee Gees

The greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Features

As the Bee Gees begin to play the classic track 'Grease', the lighting crew shone a spotlight on Olivia Newton-John in the audience.

When Barry Gibb led the Bee Gees in singing ‘Grease’ to a moved Olivia Newton-John in the crowd
The Bee Gees are renown for their songwriting skills and crowd-pleasing vocals and one performance in 1993 showcased their acoustic harmonies to the max.

The Bee Gees' flawless harmonies during a live MTV performance in 1993 is a lost masterpiece
The energy between Olivia Newton-John and Andy Gibb is palpable and lead to them recording a single for Andy's new album just a few months later.

When Andy Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang a sizzling duet of Bee Gees hit ‘Rest Your Love On Me’

Olivia Newton-John

Barry Gibb, 74, and Stephen Gibb, 46, recorded a live jamming session back in March 2020 and streamed the medley for lucky Bee Gees fans.

Barry Gibb and son Stephen perform stunning lockdown medley of stripped back Bee Gees hits
Barry Gibb "can't handle" watching loss of family in new Bee Gees documentary, and says he won't watch it

Barry Gibb "can't handle" watching loss of family in new Bee Gees documentary, and says he won't see it
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Brian played a poignant guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', dedicating the song to the fundraiser who tragically died on February 2 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Queen's Brian May releases heart-wrenching guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in tribute to Captain Tom

Queen

Gary Barlow releases mesmerising 'I've Got You Under My Skin' duet with Jamie Cullum

Gary Barlow releases mesmerising 'I've Got You Under My Skin' duet with Jamie Cullum

Take That

The Guitarist performed the lonely solo high above the city and was accompanied by the orchestra far below him in the Palace gardens, whilst being projected live to millions of people across the world.

Jaw-dropping moment Brian May played 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace

Queen

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze were cast as Johnny Castle and Frances "Baby" Houseman in 1987's Dirty Dancing and immediately began hours of latin dance rehearsals (pictured).

Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey play around in adorable rehearsal video from 1986

TV & Film

Lisa Stansfield in 1990

Lisa Stansfield facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and more revealed

Music