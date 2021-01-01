Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton release new version of Bee Gees classic 'Words'

By Tom Eames

Sir Barry Gibb has unveiled another track from his new album Greenfields, and this time it's a duet with Dolly Parton on a Bee Gees classic.

Barry Gibb recently announced his forthcoming all-star duets album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, and the latest song is a duet version with Dolly Parton of the Bee Gees’ ballad 'Words'.

The new album also sees Barry taking on 'Jive Talkin’' with Miranda Lambert, 'Butterfly' with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and other tracks with Alison Krauss, Olivia Newton-John, Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, and Sheryl Crow, among others.

Listen to 'Words' below:

Nashville proucer Dave Cobb told Rolling Stone of the session with Barry and Dolly: “I remember walking to where I was going to play guitar and my legs started trembling.

"I just registered the weight of these two. They’re bigger than legends, they’re icons, and they’re right there.”

See more: When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

I was honored when my dear friend Barry Gibb asked me to join him for a special version of “Words” on his new album! Listen to our version of the Bee Gees classic now ❤️ https://barrygibb.lnk.to/WordsVisualizer Posted by Dolly Parton on Friday, January 1, 2021

'Words' was written by Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb and was a hit for the Bee Gees in 1968, and was later covered by Boyzone in the 1990s.

Speaking about the new album Barry Gibb said: “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville - the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic - the album took on a life of its own.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express.

"I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

The full tracklisting:

1. 'I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You' with Keith Urban

2. 'Words of a Fool' with Jason Isbell

3. 'Run to Me' with Brandi Carlile

4. 'Too Much Heaven' with Alison Krauss

5. 'Lonely Days' with Little Big Town

6. 'Words' with Dolly Parton

7. 'Jive Talkin'' with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan

8. 'How Deep Is Your Love' with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town

9. 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' with Sheryl Crow

10. 'To Love Somebody' with Jay Buchanan

11. 'Rest Your Love On Me' with Olivia Newton-John

12. 'Butterfly' with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings