Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton release new version of Bee Gees classic 'Words'

1 January 2021, 17:23 | Updated: 1 January 2021, 17:32

By Tom Eames

Sir Barry Gibb has unveiled another track from his new album Greenfields, and this time it's a duet with Dolly Parton on a Bee Gees classic.

Barry Gibb recently announced his forthcoming all-star duets album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, and the latest song is a duet version with Dolly Parton of the Bee Gees’ ballad 'Words'.

The new album also sees Barry taking on 'Jive Talkin’' with Miranda Lambert, 'Butterfly' with Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and other tracks with Alison Krauss, Olivia Newton-John, Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, and Sheryl Crow, among others.

Listen to 'Words' below:

Nashville proucer Dave Cobb told Rolling Stone of the session with Barry and Dolly: “I remember walking to where I was going to play guitar and my legs started trembling.

"I just registered the weight of these two. They’re bigger than legends, they’re icons, and they’re right there.”

See more: When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

I was honored when my dear friend Barry Gibb asked me to join him for a special version of “Words” on his new album! Listen to our version of the Bee Gees classic now ❤️ https://barrygibb.lnk.to/WordsVisualizer

Posted by Dolly Parton on Friday, January 1, 2021

'Words' was written by Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb and was a hit for the Bee Gees in 1968, and was later covered by Boyzone in the 1990s.

Speaking about the new album Barry Gibb said: “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville - the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic - the album took on a life of its own.

See more: Relive the Bee Gees' flawless impromptu acapella performance of 'How Deep Is Your Love' on live TV

"I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express.

See more: When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious

"I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

The full tracklisting:

1. 'I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You' with Keith Urban
2. 'Words of a Fool' with Jason Isbell
3. 'Run to Me' with Brandi Carlile
4. 'Too Much Heaven' with Alison Krauss
5. 'Lonely Days' with Little Big Town
6. 'Words' with Dolly Parton
7. 'Jive Talkin'' with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan
8. 'How Deep Is Your Love' with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town
9. 'How Can You Mend A Broken Heart' with Sheryl Crow
10. 'To Love Somebody' with Jay Buchanan
11. 'Rest Your Love On Me' with Olivia Newton-John
12. 'Butterfly' with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings

More from the Bee Gees

See more More from the Bee Gees

Bee Gees

The greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Features

The younger brother of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb would often sing with his siblings, but also had a successful singing career of his own. Pictured in New York in 1981

When Andy Gibb sang 'White Christmas' in 1981 and it was sensational

Music

Barry Gibb and Linda Gibb (formerly Gray) have been married for fifty years after meeting on the set of Top of The Pops and marrying in 1970. Pictured in 1983.

When Barry Gibb made rare appearance with wife Linda to sing 'Silent Night' with their kids on TV special
'Butterfly' is the latest song to be released ahead of Sir Barry Gibb's new country album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1 on January 8, 2021. Pictured left, Barry Gibb, right, The Bee Gees in 1964.

Barry Gibb releases love song 'Butterfly' he wrote with brothers Robin and Maurice when they were kids
The King of Pop and the eldest Bee Gee collaborated on the song 'All In Your Name' in 2002 and were so close MJ was asked to be the the godfather to one of Barry's children.

Barry Gibb opens up about why he asked Michael Jackson to leave his home in 2002
Renata Tairova, 12, Artem Kukin, 13 and Anna Avazneli, 14 were competing on season 6 of The Voice Kids Russia when they gave a staggering performance of the Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive'.

The Voice Kids: Trio sing jaw-dropping rendition of 'Stayin’ Alive' by the Bee Gees

The Voice

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed

Phil Collins

Man changes name to Celine Dion

Drunk man legally changes name to Celine Dion after loving her Christmas concert

Celine Dion

Who is Alicia Keys? All the key facts about the American singer revealed.

Alicia Keys facts: Singer's husband, children, songs, age and net worth revealed

Music

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Madonna